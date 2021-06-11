Garlic facts and history: The truth about vampires and health benefits

By Kristen Rogers, CNN

Updated 10:50 AM ET, Fri June 11, 2021

Our ancestors used herbs and spices to flavor foods and soon learned that some of them seemed to improve their health. Today, science is looking more closely at those claims. Read on to find out the latest research on these historically healthy spices and herbs.
Photos: 12 healthy herbs and spices: A closer look
Our ancestors used herbs and spices to flavor foods and soon learned that some of them seemed to improve their health. Today, science is looking more closely at those claims. Read on to find out the latest research on these historically healthy spices and herbs.
Hide Caption
1 of 13
One of the most commonly used spices in the world, cinnamon has been linked in various studies to improvement in cholesterol and blood sugar control, and it seems to have antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Enjoy it on your food, but hold off on using capsule supplements, says Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics spokeswoman Lauri Wright. There&#39;s not enough research on dosage and long-term impact, and if you have liver issues, it could be dangerous.
Photos: 12 healthy herbs and spices: A closer look
One of the most commonly used spices in the world, cinnamon has been linked in various studies to improvement in cholesterol and blood sugar control, and it seems to have antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects.

Enjoy it on your food, but hold off on using capsule supplements, says Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics spokeswoman Lauri Wright. There's not enough research on dosage and long-term impact, and if you have liver issues, it could be dangerous.
Hide Caption
2 of 13
Uniquely fragrant, rosemary has historically been known for its impact on memory. Shakespeare wrote about it in Hamlet, when Ophelia says to her brother Laertes, &quot;There&#39;s rosemary; that&#39;s for remembrance.&quot; &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4749867/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Studies &lt;/a&gt;have shown that rosemary has strong anti-inflammatory properties and seems to improve memory in mice and &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3736918/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;humans&lt;/a&gt;, making it a promising target for Alzheimer&#39;s research. Its natural antioxidant abilities persuaded the European Union to approve rosemary extract as a &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.food.gov.uk/science/additives/enumberlist&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;food preservative&lt;/a&gt;. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;As with any herb, be careful. There are compounds in rosemary oil that could worsen bleeding or seizures and be harmful if taken by mouth.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: 12 healthy herbs and spices: A closer look
Uniquely fragrant, rosemary has historically been known for its impact on memory. Shakespeare wrote about it in Hamlet, when Ophelia says to her brother Laertes, "There's rosemary; that's for remembrance."

Studies have shown that rosemary has strong anti-inflammatory properties and seems to improve memory in mice and humans, making it a promising target for Alzheimer's research. Its natural antioxidant abilities persuaded the European Union to approve rosemary extract as a food preservative.

As with any herb, be careful. There are compounds in rosemary oil that could worsen bleeding or seizures and be harmful if taken by mouth.
Hide Caption
3 of 13
Turmeric, a common spice in curry powder and other Indian dishes, is another powerhouse spice often touted for its anti-inflammatory properties. The &lt;a href=&quot;https://nccih.nih.gov/health/turmeric/ataglance.htm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health&lt;/a&gt; says that claim isn&#39;t yet supported but points to studies that show it can control knee pain as well as ibuprofen, reduce the number of heart attacks after bypass surgery, and reduce skin irritation after breast cancer radiation treatment. Be aware that using turmeric in high doses or over a long period could cause stomach distress.
Photos: 12 healthy herbs and spices: A closer look
Turmeric, a common spice in curry powder and other Indian dishes, is another powerhouse spice often touted for its anti-inflammatory properties. The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health says that claim isn't yet supported but points to studies that show it can control knee pain as well as ibuprofen, reduce the number of heart attacks after bypass surgery, and reduce skin irritation after breast cancer radiation treatment. Be aware that using turmeric in high doses or over a long period could cause stomach distress.
Hide Caption
4 of 13
Ancient records from Greece, Rome and Egypt mention the use of mint as a healing herb; today, we often see peppermint used for colds, headaches and digestive issues. &lt;a href=&quot;https://nccih.nih.gov/health/peppermintoil&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Studies&lt;/a&gt; of peppermint oil show that it may improve irritable bowel symptoms when taken in capsules and when applied topically may lessen tension headaches, but there&#39;s no evidence that it can help the common cold or other conditions. Be warned: Excessive doses of peppermint oil can be toxic.
Photos: 12 healthy herbs and spices: A closer look
Ancient records from Greece, Rome and Egypt mention the use of mint as a healing herb; today, we often see peppermint used for colds, headaches and digestive issues. Studies of peppermint oil show that it may improve irritable bowel symptoms when taken in capsules and when applied topically may lessen tension headaches, but there's no evidence that it can help the common cold or other conditions. Be warned: Excessive doses of peppermint oil can be toxic.
Hide Caption
5 of 13
Asian medicine has used dried ginger for centuries for stomachaches, nausea and diarrhea. Scientific &lt;a href=&quot;https://nccih.nih.gov/health/ginger&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;studies &lt;/a&gt;show that ginger could help control nausea from cancer chemotherapy when used along with conventional medications, and it may reduce morning sickness among pregnant women, who should be sure to consult with an OB/GYN first.&lt;br /&gt;When used as a spice, ginger is considered safe, but there is some concern that it could interact with blood thinners and increase the flow of bile, which might affect anyone with gallstone disease.
Photos: 12 healthy herbs and spices: A closer look
Asian medicine has used dried ginger for centuries for stomachaches, nausea and diarrhea. Scientific studies show that ginger could help control nausea from cancer chemotherapy when used along with conventional medications, and it may reduce morning sickness among pregnant women, who should be sure to consult with an OB/GYN first.
When used as a spice, ginger is considered safe, but there is some concern that it could interact with blood thinners and increase the flow of bile, which might affect anyone with gallstone disease.
Hide Caption
6 of 13
Garlic is the edible bulb of the lily family and is widely promoted as a health aid for high blood pressure, cancer, cholesterol and the common cold. But the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health says&lt;a href=&quot;https://nccih.nih.gov/health/garlic/ataglance.htm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; the research&lt;/a&gt; into these claims is inconclusive. The center recommends adding garlic to foods but warns that it can increase the risk of bleeding in those on warfarin or needing surgery and can interfere with some drugs, including one that treats HIV.
Photos: 12 healthy herbs and spices: A closer look
Garlic is the edible bulb of the lily family and is widely promoted as a health aid for high blood pressure, cancer, cholesterol and the common cold. But the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health says the research into these claims is inconclusive. The center recommends adding garlic to foods but warns that it can increase the risk of bleeding in those on warfarin or needing surgery and can interfere with some drugs, including one that treats HIV.
Hide Caption
7 of 13
It takes 75,000 saffron blossoms to produce one pound of saffron, making it one of the world&#39;s most expensive spices. Studies have shown that it may help with depression, menstrual discomfort, and possibly Alzheimer&#39;s, but research is inconclusive for a positive impact on erectile dysfunction, asthma, cancer and many other conditions.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Use in food is considered safe, but when taken medicinally, large doses may be toxic. Even smaller doses could cause miscarriage and heart and blood pressure issues.
Photos: 12 healthy herbs and spices: A closer look
It takes 75,000 saffron blossoms to produce one pound of saffron, making it one of the world's most expensive spices. Studies have shown that it may help with depression, menstrual discomfort, and possibly Alzheimer's, but research is inconclusive for a positive impact on erectile dysfunction, asthma, cancer and many other conditions.

Use in food is considered safe, but when taken medicinally, large doses may be toxic. Even smaller doses could cause miscarriage and heart and blood pressure issues.
Hide Caption
8 of 13
Sage is a potent herb often used in stuffing and butters. Studies have shown that it may be helpful for memory, cholesterol and menopausal symptoms if taken by mouth. In one &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/11799306&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;study,&lt;/a&gt; a mixture of sage and rhubarb on cold sores was nearly as effective as the antiviral medication acyclovir.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Evidence is sparse for the use of sage for cancer, asthma and stomach pain. Use in food is considered safe, but supplements are not advised during pregnancy or if you have seizures, high or low blood pressure or a hormone-sensitive cancer such as breast or ovarian cancer.
Photos: 12 healthy herbs and spices: A closer look
Sage is a potent herb often used in stuffing and butters. Studies have shown that it may be helpful for memory, cholesterol and menopausal symptoms if taken by mouth. In one study, a mixture of sage and rhubarb on cold sores was nearly as effective as the antiviral medication acyclovir.

Evidence is sparse for the use of sage for cancer, asthma and stomach pain. Use in food is considered safe, but supplements are not advised during pregnancy or if you have seizures, high or low blood pressure or a hormone-sensitive cancer such as breast or ovarian cancer.
Hide Caption
9 of 13