Carrie Johnson steps onto global stage with G7 role

London (CNN) Carrie Johnson, the new wife of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has taken her first step onto the global stage as she welcomed United States President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden to Cornwall, southwest England.

Her debut as Britain's "first lady" comes only two weeks after she and the Prime Minister, with whom she has a one-year-old son, married in a ceremony kept secret until after the event.

On Friday, the 33-year-old will take center stage as she and her husband welcome the remaining leaders of the Group of Seven nations -- Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan -- and their partners to the G7 summit at Cornwall's Carbis Bay Hotel.

The Bidens and Johnsons met on the seafront Thursday in Carbis Bay before the wives left to take tea together and the two leaders headed into a bilateral meeting.

As the two leaders posed for photos ahead of the talks, Biden noted that it was a pleasure to meet Johnson's new wife and quipped that both he and Johnson had "married way above our station."