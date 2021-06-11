CNN —

Father’s Day is on Sunday, June 20, and with the promise of a summer with fewer Covid-19 restrictions ahead, dads all over Canada will be ready to celebrate.

Forget about the traditional and — let’s be honest — lacklustre Father’s Day gifts of socks and a tie. This year, treat Dad to a gift that better represents his interests, passions and unique personality. We’ve gathered together a range of products at different price points to suit every kind of Canadian father, from the fitness-obsessed to those who just want to enjoy a beer and a barbecue in the backyard.

With many of our top picks available from Amazon.ca or with online ordering from other stores, you don’t even need to leave your house to show your dad how much he means to you.

The fitness-obsessed dad

Many Canadians have been turning their spare rooms, garages or basements into home gyms during the pandemic, since we’ve been spending more time than ever at home. If your dad loves to work out, treat him to some fitness gear or pool your money with siblings and invest in a quality machine you can all use.

Bowflex VeloCore Bike ($2,999; bowflex.ca)

Bowflex Bowflex VeloCore Bike

Delight your dad with an amazing gift of health and fitness with this bike from industry leader Bowflex. The leaning technology will have him feeling like he’s rounding real corners and scaling that next climb with all the excitement of outdoor cycling in the comfort of his own home. The large screen will keep him engaged while he rides and features helpful information about his cadence, speed and calories burned.

It comes with two months of free access to the JRNY digital platform, featuring Bowflex trainer-led workouts, immersive rides through picturesque settings around the world and the option to watch Netflix or Amazon Prime shows as he exercises. With finance packages available at just $249.92 per month, it’s a gift for the whole family to enjoy.

Aurora Athletica Gym Towels ($20.90; amazon.ca)

Aurora Athletica Aurora Athletica Gym Towels

Pick up some of these gym towels from Aurora Athletica for an affordable addition to Dad’s home gym, or encourage him to keep one or two in his sports bag or car for on-the-go workouts. Each 100% organic cotton towel contains antimicrobial and odour-preventing technology and is environmentally friendly, as they do not require frequent washing.

LIT Strength Machine ($2,118; litmethod.com)

Lit Method LIT Strength Machine

This incredibly versatile machine is all Dad needs to get in shape and has just become available in Canada with free home shipping across the country. It’s an all-in-one rower, Pilates reformer and resistance training system that doesn’t use electricity and can be stored upright to save space. You’ll be fighting Dad to use it, as the attractive, safe, low-impact and injury-preventing design allows you to complete over 500 exercises.

He’ll also have the option to stream hundreds of live and on-demand classes with the first 30 days included with your purchase.

Withings Body Cardio Premium Smart Scale ($189.99; amazon.ca)

Withings Withings Body Cardio Premium Smart Scale

Help Dad stay on track with this clever scale that measures not only weight but also body fat composition. It also has a vascular age feature to measure cardiovascular health, plus it can connect to a health tracking app and sync with Apple Watch or over 100 other health and fitness apps.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 2 Adjustable Medium Dumbbells ($586.15; amazon.ca)

Bowflex Bowflex SelectTech 552 2 Adjustable Medium Dumbbells

Keep your home gym looking sleek and organized with this cool dumbbell set that replaces 15 sets of weights ranging from 5 to 52 pounds. The easy-to-use selection dials mean Dad will spend less time setting up his sets and more time pumping iron.

Freeletics App (starting at $2.31 per week; freeletics.com)

Freeletics Freeletics App

Dad can join more than 50 million users worldwide in over 160 countries and get fit with this app that includes mindset coaching and customised AI-based workouts. Challenge your dad to keep up with your fitness routine or just encourage healthy habits with this app that also features helpful nutrition advice and tips.

Withings BPM Connect Smart Blood Pressure Monitor ($208.41, originally $219.34; amazon.ca)

Withings Withings BPM Connect Smart Blood Pressure Monitor

Help your father stay up to date with his health information with this smart at-home blood pressure monitor. It displays both systolic and diastolic measurements as well as heart rate in an easy-to-read and wireless design.

The foodie dad

Whether he’s cooking up a five-course family meal in the kitchen or standing guard over the grill outside, foodie dads will appreciate a gift of kitchenware, knives or premium condiments.

Essentials Knife Set ($162; misen.com)

Misen Essentials Knife Set

This three-piece set from Misen includes a chef’s knife, serrated knife and paring knife, or upgrade Dad to the five-piece set, which also includes a santoku and utility knife. Made with AICHI steel and boasting great reviews, these high-quality knives will become the backbone of Dad’s cooking arsenal.

Bean Box Cold Brew (starting at $26; beanbox.com)

Bean Box Bean Box Cold Brew

If your dad is a coffee lover, treat him to a coffee subscription from Bean Box. In particular, the cold brew boxes make a great gift. Pop them in the fridge, and with its ready-to-pour spout, Dad can serve up artisan iced coffee at any time. Available in either rich and creamy or smooth and bright batches.

Evive Nutrition Blender-Free Smoothies (starting at $3.63 per wheel; evivenutrition.ca)

Evive Nutrition Evive Nutrition Blender-Free Smoothies

Keep Dad healthy with his five servings of fruit and veggies a day by setting him up with a subscription for delicious, no-blender smoothies from Canadian company Evive Nutrition. The wheels of frozen cubes come packed in dry ice and just need to be stored in the freezer. When he’s ready for a smoothie, all he has to do is simply pop them into a container (Mason jars work well), add liquid, leave them to thaw and shake!

Viking Culinary Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set ($516.96, originally $649.94; amazon.ca)

Viking Culinary Viking Culinary Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set

This 10-piece nonstick cookware set is dishwasher-safe and made from heavy-gauge anodized aluminum to ensure even heat distribution. They will look great in Dad’s kitchen, and as he can use them on all cooking surfaces, including induction tops, he’ll be cooking up a fancy meal in no time.

Good Food For Good Organic Ketchup & BBQ Sauce Bestseller Set ($35.99; amazon.ca)

Good Food For Good Good Food For Good Organic Ketchup & BBQ Sauce Bestseller Set

You can feel good about supporting Canadian, BIPOC, woman-owned small business Good Food For Good, which makes a delicious line of healthy high-end condiments. They are all certified organic, vegan-friendly, non-GMO, gluten-free, soy-free and nut-free. Try this bestselling set, which includes two different ketchups and two different BBQ sauces.

The outdoorsy dad

If your dad likes to get outside and explore the great Canadian wilderness, he might as well look good while he does it.

Black Diamond Men’s Notion Pants (starting at $153.54; amazon.ca)

Black Diamond Black Diamond Men's Notion Pants

Dad can go from hiking and camping to running errands in the city in these super-comfortable pants, which are available in 11 colours. The reinforced knees and stretch cotton twill stand up to any activity, but they still look good enough to wear to dinner after a full day of exploring.

Jack Wolfskin Men’s JWP Wind M Jacket (starting at $70.15; amazon.ca)

Jack Wolfskin Jack Wolfskin Men's JWP Wind M Jacket

The versatile JWP Dynamic jacket from Jack Wolfskin is a perfect layer for Dad’s active pursuits. Made from Flex Shield Airlite, it offers enough stretch for comfort in a lightweight design and provides protection from wind and rain. It comes with a small storage bag that can be tossed in the car or Dad’s backpack so he’s always prepared for every weather.

Merrell Men’s Whisper Rain Jacket ($193; merrell.com)

Merrell Merrell Men's Whisper Rain Jacket

Dad will be ready to explore trails and parks on a Father’s Day hike with this 100% waterproof jacket, which offers exceptional comfort with a four-way stretch. It also packs up small and secure into the left-hand pocket for when the rain stops and the sun comes out. Available in nine colours and from sizes XS to XXL.

Helly Hansen Men’s HH LIFA Active Solen Hoodie Sweatshirt (starting at $174.68; amazon.ca)

Helly Hansen Helly Hansen Mens HH LIFA Active Solen Hoodie Sweatshirt

Available in three colours, including a striking bold blue, this long-sleeve but lightweight sweatshirt will keep Dad at the perfect temperature while wicking away moisture as he explores the backcountry. It also offers +50 UPF Protection to keep his skin protected.

The music-loving dad

Whether he’s wearing them outside as he runs, while he’s working around the garden or when he’s in meetings in his home office, headphones remain a popular gift on Father’s Day.

Puro Sound Labs PuroPro Hybrid Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones ($299.99; amazon.ca)

Puro Sound Labs Puro Sound Labs PuroPro Hybrid Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones

These headphones deliver crisp, clear sound, but also help to protect Dad’s hearing with their volume limiting feature. They come with a built-in microphone, wireless connectivity and noise cancellation. Plus, their foldable design makes them easy to store and take on the road.

HDJ-CUE1 Customizable Bluetooth Over-the-Ear Headphones ($83; pioneerdj.com)

Pioneer DJ HDJ-CUE1 Customizable Bluetooth Over-the-Ear Headphones

Let your dad express his unique style with the customization packs available with Pioneer DJ Headphones. He can pick from five different brightly coloured earpads and cables to match his mood or outfit on any particular day. Choose from orange, green, yellow, blue or pink.

Master & Dynamic MW08 Active Noise-Cancelling True Wireless Earphones ($362; masterdynamic.com)

MasterDynamic Master & Dynamic MW08 Active Noise-Cancelling True Wireless Earphones

Perfect for dads on the go, these earphones stay in place and feel comfortable all day long. Active noise cancellation helps to tune out background noise and delivers outstanding sound quality. The charging case offers protection for the earphones when not in use and provides an additional 30 hours of charge.

The sentimental dad

If your dad tears up as soon as you give him a hug, he would probably appreciate a sentimental or handmade gift, or one that showcases your family and the love you share.

Fracture Matte Glass Photo Prints (starting at $20; fractureme.com)

Fracture Me Fracture Matte Glass Photo Prints

Simply upload your favorite photo of you and your dad or your partner and the kids together, and Fracture will print it onto glass in your specified size. Your modern portrait can be displayed in Dad’s office or anywhere in the home to remind him of your special bond year-round.

Sky Viper Fury Stunt Drone ($62.59, originally $117.91; amazon.ca)

Sky Viper Sky Viper Fury Stunt Drone

If quality time spent together is what he craves, gift your dad a drone, and you can spend the day together testing it out. He’ll be impressed with the eight available stunts, which can be completed with just one touch. Suitable for beginners to hobbyists, this drone will provide your family with hours of fun.

Instax Mini 40 Camera Bundle With Film Pack ($139.99; chapters.indigo.ca)

chapters.indigo Instax Mini 40 Camera Bundle With Film Pack

Dad can start to record all-new family memories with this retro-inspired camera that comes with contact sheet instant film, a hand strap and a manual.

Personalised Father’s Day Book (starting at $46.09; lovebookonline.com)

Love Book Online Personalised Father's Day Book

Simply enter your personal information, design characters to look like the kids and their dad, then personalise each page of your custom book to create a loving story Dad will treasure forever.