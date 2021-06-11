CNN —

Whether you want a little more height at your kitchen table or a cozy way to work on the couch or from your bed, a lap desk lets you bring your laptop and your work with you wherever you sit.

There are many options when it comes to finding the right lap desk for you, which is why we searched high and low for ones with some truly helpful features. Whether it be a comfy memory foam base, a cupholder or built-in fan for your computer, all our selects are from Amazon so you can get your new desk set up ASAP.

Lap desks with storage

Max Smart Portable Laptop Lap Pad ($25; amazon.com)

This sleek and compact lap desk is super portable and even has a retractable pad to give you the ability to use a mouse without sacrificing space.

Sofia + Sam Multi Tasking Laptop Bed Tray ($72.79; amazon.com)

This large lap desk has legs so you can prop it on your bed or couch. It also has a nifty little drawer to store your essentials.

LapDesk Schoolhouse Wood Lap Desk ($39.31, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Mimicking the desks you probably had in elementary school, this lap desk opens up to reveal a massive amount of storage so you can pack away all your gadgets at the end of the day.

Ruitta Flodable Laptop Bed Tray Table ($23.88, originally $29.98; amazon.com)

This desk has sturdy legs that will take you from the bed to the couch to the kitchen table. It also features a cup holder, a slot to stash your tablet or phone and a little drawer on the side to keep your little accessories.

Adjustable lap desks

Saiji Laptop Bed Tray Desk ($89.99, originally $139.99; amazon.com)

This massive lap desk is for those who always have random odds and ends on their desk. Whether it’s your glasses, an extra notebook or a little snack, this desk is big enough to fit it all.

TaoTronics Lap Desk ($49.99; amazon.com)

From TaoTronics, which is a renowned brand in the tech space, this lap desk has its own legs, so you can stand it up on your desk, couch or bed for a customizable experience. It has five height positions and four angle adjustments so you can find the perfect configuration for you.

Avantree Neettoo Laptop Bed Table ($39.99; amazon.com)

With various height levels and angle adjustments up to 30 degrees, this desk allows you to work just about anywhere you want. Plus, you can fold it flat for easy storage.

Lap desks for kids

The Surf Portable Lap Desk (starting at $28.67; amazon.com)

If you need your kids to get to work on some of those remote-learning assignments, this portable desk is an option that fits nearly anywhere. It comes in 12 colors, so you can pick your favorite.

Dobu Portable Lap Desk ($24.95; amazon.com)

This light and portable lap desk is perfect for your little one’s virtual classes. It’s got plenty of storage to keep any notebooks, pencils or other essentials they’ll need throughout the day.

Foldable Lap Desk with Storage Pocket ($19.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Another light, plastic lap desk, this one features a large storage area and two side compartments for easy access to any pencils, erasers or other gadgets. Plus, the whole desk folds up and can slide away for easy clean up at the end of the day.

Wooden lap desks

Nnewvante Laptop Desk ($39.99, originally $49.66; amazon.com)

If your computer has a tendency to overheat, this lap desk comes with a built-in USB fan to help cool it down. Made of 100% bamboo, it also features a side drawer and an adjustable tray top.

Songmics Laptop Desk ($24.99, originally $43.50; amazon.com)

Made from bamboo, this desk has tons of real estate for all your work essentials: an adjustable, angled platform for your laptop, a side table for a mouse or small notebook, and even a drawer for small items like a pen or your glasses.

Sofia + Sam Oversized Memory Foam Lap Desk ($40.96; amazon.com)

This large lap desk can fit laptops up to 17 inches and has a thick memory foam cushion so you can work in comfort. Plus, there are versions with an added wrist rest and USB light if you want more features.

LapGear Bamboo Lap Desk (starting at $29.30; amazon.com)

This simple lap desk is made with bamboo and comes in natural and chestnut colors. It also has a convenient handle so you can carry it easily around your house when you want to switch up your work space.

Bamboo Laptop Desk Tray ($19.99; amazon.com)

A large bamboo desk, this features an adjustable laptop stand so you can work at the perfect angle. Plus, it’s got a little storage drawer and a cup groove.

Cushioned lap desks

Mind Reader Adjustable Portable 8 Position Lap Top Desk ($14.99; amazon.com)

This low-cost lap desk has all the basics to make your work-from-home experience better. We love the ultra-soft cushions, and its eight adjustable positions are useful when you move from chair to couch to bed.

Sofia + Sam All Purpose Lap Desk Bed Table with Memory Foam ($36.96; amazon.com)

Got a long day of work ahead of you? This basic lap desk has an extra-large memory foam cushion and wrist pad to help you stay comfy no matter how many hours you’re in front of your laptop.

LapGear Cup Holder Lap Desk with Device Ledge (starting at $28.23, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

If you like having a cup of water or coffee handy (or something a little stronger, as the day goes on), this lap desk is the one for you. It has a built-in cup holder and a thick cushion and fits laptops up to 15.6 inches.

Sofia + Sam Multi Tasking Memory Foam Lap Desk ($49.24; amazon.com)

This desk has enough room for any 15-inch laptop, plus it has an extra slot to store your phone so you can monitor any incoming calls or messages with just a tiny shift of your eyes from the laptop screen. Bonus, it comes with a USB light.

Huanuo Lap Desk ($45.99; amazon.com)

This contemporary-looking pick features a wood-grain table and ultra-thick gray cushions. Featuring a built-in wrist pad, cup holder, mousepad and slot for pencils, this desk can fit up to a 17-inch laptop.

Honey-Can-Do Portable Laptop Lap Desk (starting at $18.80; amazon.com)

This basic lap desk has a wide surface area to fit your laptop and a comfy foam pad that can be removed when you want to put it on a table.