Dads can be notoriously hard to shop for, but don’t let that stop you from getting your pops the perfect Father’s Day gift he didn’t even know he needed.

To get you started, we’ve rounded up 20 bestselling products that are sure to make any dad happy. With each gift ringing up at $25 or less, you’ll also make Dad proud by sticking to a budget. Need more ideas? Check out our guides to gifts for every type of dad, personalized gifts, unique gifts for one-of-a-kind dads, Target gifts and Nordstrom gifts.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter ($14.97, originally $29.95; amazon.com)

Amazon LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

The ultra-portable LifeStraw removes 99.99% of waterborne parasites and bacteria, making it a great gift for the dad who’s always out adventuring (or just likes to be prepared).

Amazon Basics 4-Piece Packing Cubes Set ($18.86, originally $22.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Amazon Basics 4-Piece Packing Cubes Set

Help Dad keep his luggage organized on his next vacation with this top-rated packing cube set.

Asvine Matte Black Forest Fountain Pen ($15.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Asvine Matte Black Forest Fountain Pen

Whether he’s jotting down ideas or just filling out his morning crossword, Dad will love writing with this elegant fountain pen, featuring an extra-fine nib, sleek metal case and 8,000 5-star ratings.

Thoughtfully Gifts Barbecue Rubs To Go, 5-Pack ($14.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Thoughtfully Gifts Barbecue Rubs To Go, 5-Pack

This sampler pack of seasoning rubs will add a flavorful kick to grilled meat and veggies.

TubShroom Ultra Edition ($13.98, originally $15.99; amazon.com)

Amazon TubShroom Ultra Edition

At first glance, a TubShroom might not seem like the most exciting gift. But once your dad realizes he never has to fish slimy gobs of hair out of the shower drain again, it’ll probably become his favorite gift ever.

Mixigoo Car Trash Garbage Can Bag ($13.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Mixigoo Car Trash Garbage Can Bag

Another gift to file under life-changing products Dad never knew existed. This leakproof, odor-blocking bin is perfect for food wrappers, napkins, empty cups and whatever else would normally end up rolling around on the floor of Dad’s car.

Champion Men’s Adjustable Cap (starting at $15.33; amazon.com)

Amazon Champion Men's Adjustable Cap

A perfectly dad-chic baseball hat that comes in six colors and is machine-washable to boot.

Amazon Essentials Men’s Waffle Robe ($22.90; amazon.com)

Amazon Amazon Essentials Men's Waffle Robe

An ultra-soft, ultra-comfy cotton-poly robe for the dad who loves to lounge.

Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker ($17.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker

Get Dad the gift of smooth, rich iced coffee every morning with Primula’s popular, extremely easy-to-use cold brew maker. Check out more of our favorite cold brew makers here.

BruMate Hopsulator Trio 3-in-1 Insulated Can Cooler ($24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon BruMate Hopsulator Trio 3-in-1 Insulated Can Cooler

BruMate will keep Dad’s beverage of choice icy cold for hours. The versatile cooler fits both 16- and 12-ounce cans, and can also be used as a regular pint glass.

Jack Black Two for the Road Gift Set ($19; amazon.com)

Amazon Jack Black Two for the Road Gift Set

A nourishing hand cream and lip balm with SPF 25, because Dad’s skin deserves some TLC too.

Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask ($9.98, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask

Dads also deserve a good night’s sleep! We love Mavogel’s eye mask for its comfort, affordability and special nose wire that truly blocks out all light.

GiftsForYouNow Personalized Message Ice Cream Bowl ($24.98; amazon.com)

Amazon GiftsForYouNow Personalized Message Ice Cream Bowl

For the dad who would really like you to stop stealing his favorite ice cream dish whenever you come to visit.

Knock Knock What I Love About Dad Fill-in-the-Blank Journal ($13.11; amazon.com)

Amazon Knock Knock What I Love About Dad Fill-in-the-Blank Journal

This fill-in-the-blank book comes with easy prompts, making it a great gift for when you need a little help telling your dad what he means to you.

Veken BBQ Grill Accessories Kit With Storage Apron ($23.99, originally $25.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Veken BBQ Grill Accessories Kit With Storage Apron

Whether he’s camping or just cooking in the backyard, this kit comes with all the accessories Dad needs to grill up a feast.

Punderdome: A Card Game for Pun Lovers ($16.31; amazon.com)

Amazon Punderdome: A Card Game for Pun Lovers

A punny game for the reigning king of dad jokes.

Truff Hot Sauce ($17.98; amazon.com)

Amazon Truff Hot Sauce

Treat the spice-loving dad to some gourmet, black-truffle-infused hot sauce (which is just one of many expert-recommended hot sauces you can buy online).

Jall Wooden Digital Alarm Clock ($19.98; amazon.com)

Amazon Jall Wooden Digital Alarm Clock

Our favorite alarm clock of 2021 features a bright, motion-sensing display and pleasant alarm that’ll help make Dad’s early mornings a little bit easier.

Oyoco Patio Umbrella Light ($11.95, originally $14.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Oyoco Patio Umbrella Light

Perfect for nighttime grilling or drinks on the porch, this battery-powered light clips directly to patio umbrella poles (and also comes with two hooks for hanging on its own). Check out more Amazon outdoor furniture here.

Wimly Company Yoda Best Dad Ever Mug ($18.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Wimly Company Yoda Best Dad Ever Mug

For the dad who loves coffee, puns and Baby Yoda.