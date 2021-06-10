A new fire has started every day in Utah since May 17. Hot, dry conditions mean more could spark soon

(CNN) So far this year, there have been 326 wildfires in Utah, 42 of which started in just the last week. Since May 17, at least one has ignited every single day, state officials said. And 90% of the fires have been human-caused, leading to over 12,000 acres burned.

Now, increased winds will set the stage for the further spread of these fires. Above-normal fire potential is also predicted for June and July for the entire state as hot and dry conditions are expected to persist.

Critical fire weather conditions exist Thursday across more than half a dozen states, including Arizona, where two massive wildfires are growing. Also alarming is the extreme level fire weather conditions -- the highest category -- in eastern Utah and western Colorado.

"Depending on where you are, wind gusts today are on the border of 40 mph, upwards of 60 mph possible," said Kris Sanders, senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service (NWS) at Grand Junction. "A lot of the higher winds are going to be in the far northwest part of Colorado and the far northeast part of Utah, stretching down maybe towards the I-70 corridor.

"Along with that, it's going to be very dry conditions. We're already starting the day out with low humidity, and relative humidity is going to get into the single digits, which is not good," Sanders said. "If you get a fire in this environment, it's only going to grow rapidly."

