Nun admits to stealing over $835,000 from her school to help finance gambling habit, feds say

(CNN) A now-retired nun will plead guilty to wire fraud and money laundering charges for stealing more than $835,000 for gambling and other personal expenses from the Southern California school that she ran, federal prosecutors say.

during a 10-year period in which she pocketed tuition money, fees and charitable donations intended for St. James Catholic School in Torrance, California, according to a plea agreement with Mary Margaret Kreuper, a 79-year-old Los Angeles resident, violated her vow of povertyduring a 10-year period in which she pocketed tuition money, fees and charitable donations intended for St. James Catholic School in Torrance, California, according to a plea agreement with US Attorney's Office for the Central District of California. She was principal for nearly three decades.

Kreuper's attorney Mark Byrne said Thursday that his client was "very remorseful" and, when confronted, "accepted full responsibility for what she had done and ... cooperated completely with law enforcement and the Archdiocese."

Byrne said in a statement that Kreuper became a nun at 18 and "dedicated her life to helping others and educating children in Archdiocesan schools."

"Unfortunately, later in her life she has been suffering from a mental illness that clouded her judgment and caused her to do something that she otherwise would not have done," he added. "She is very sorry for any harm she has caused."

