A 1956 double murder has been solved using DNA evidence. It may be the oldest case cracked like this so far, investigator says

(CNN) After 65 years, a grisly double murder case of two teenagers in Great Falls, Montana, was solved with DNA evidence, according to investigators.

"It was such a big case," Cascade County Sheriff's Office lead investigator Sgt. Jon Kadner told CNN Wednesday night. Investigators have determined that the killer was Kenneth Gould, a Great Falls native who grew up near one of the victims.

Patricia Kalitzke, 16, and her boyfriend Lloyd Duane Bogle, 18, were found fatally shot in the head near Bogle's car in 1956, in a case that baffled investigators for decades.

"Two popular kids who were essentially gunned down in a Lover's Lane situation," said Kadner.

A DNA profile of a suspect in 2001 was developed using forensic evidence preserved from Kalitzke's 1956 autopsy, Kadner said. The evidence was compared to DNA available in commercial databases.

