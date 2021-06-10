11-year-old girl shot and killed in an alleged gang-related incident in South Carolina

(CNN) An 11-year-old girl was shot and killed and another was injured during an incident Wednesday night in Lexington County, South Carolina, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department .

Authorities say they believe the incident was gang-related.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the deceased as Tashya Michelle Jay.

The other girl who was shot was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, the sheriff's department said.

Deputies arrived at around 10:40 p.m. after receiving reports of several shots fired, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

"There were a lot of people on scene as there was a party happening at the home where the two girls were shot," he said.

Authorities said multiple mobile homes and vehicles were damaged by gunfire.

"Investigators worked through the night and continue to do everything they can to generate some information on who was involved in this," Koon said. "Witnesses told us early on they thought this was gang-related. We hope community members will come forward and share tips with us as they find out about what happened."

The sheriff's department is asking the public for help in identifying potential suspects in the shooting, according to a statement.