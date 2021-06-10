Man who allegedly fatally shot 10-year-old New York boy is charged with murder

(CNN) Jovan Young, 29, who authorities say fatally shot 10-year-old Justin Wallace, has been charged with murder, according to a news release from the Queens District Attorney's Office.

Young was arraigned on Wednesday before Queens Criminal Court Judge Toko Serita, according to the news release. He was charged with murder in the second degree, attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

"There isn't a parent alive who doesn't mourn this family's loss, another tragic result from gun violence," said District Attorney Melinda Katz in the statement. "The defendant allegedly fired repeatedly into an occupied house, is now in custody and faces justice in our Courts."

