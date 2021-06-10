Skipping a trip to the grocery store may lead to fewer junk food purchases

(CNN) Eating healthier may be as simple as not going to the grocery store, one study revealed.

Participants who ordered their groceries online spent less money on junk food compared to when they shopped in person, according to a study published Tuesday in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior.

Researchers tracked the spending patterns of 137 shoppers over the course of 44 weeks either from 2015 to 2016 or from 2016 to 2017. People who shopped online spent on average about $2.50 less on unhealthy food purchases like candy and frozen desserts compared to when they did their shopping inside stores, said lead study author Laura Zatz, a senior adviser at The Behavioural Insights Team.

While the study did not examine why shoppers spent less money on unhealthy food when they shopped online, Zatz said there are some likely reasons, such as a reduction in opportunities for impulse purchases.

"Online shopping allows shoppers to avoid abundant in-store marketing and enticing food stimuli, which encourages us to add items to our basket that we didn't plan to purchase," she said.

