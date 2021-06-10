Use of neck restraints by law enforcement should be prohibited, American Academy of Neurology says

(CNN) Law enforcement's use of neck restraints such as chokeholds and strangleholds should be prohibited, the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) said Wednesday.

"The deaths of George Floyd Eric Garner , and other instances where neck restraints were used by law enforcement have called into question whether these restraints are controllable, safe, and non-lethal," the organization, which represents neurologists and neuroscientists, said in a statement.

"At minimum" law enforcement and policymakers at the federal, state and local levels should classify neck restraints as a use of "deadly force," the organization said.

The national conversation about banning chokeholds intensified with the death of Floyd in May 2020 when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes. Advocates also pointed to Garner's death in 2014, when New York city officers subdued him with a chokehold while he told them he couldn't breathe.

Lawmakers in Congress who are working on a policing reform bill have discussed a national ban on the use of chokeholds by law enforcement.

