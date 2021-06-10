MADRID, SPAIN - DECEMBER 09: Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid warms up prior to the UEFA Champions League Group B stage match between Real Madrid and Borussia Moenchengladbach at Estadio Alfredo di Stefano on December 09, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. Sporting stadiums around Spain remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

These men are looking to help footballers from going broke

Bulgaria's captain Stiliyan Petrov attends a training session at Wembley Stadium, in west London, on September 2, 2010. Bulgaria plays England in a Euro 2012 qualifying match on September 3. AFP PHOTO/IAN KINGTON NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images)

'What are you doing here?': Lorna Falconer's fight to break football's glass ceiling

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes on the Women's UCL and inspiring the new generation of women footballers

WATFORD, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: Emma Hayes, Head Coach of Chelsea Women's celebrates with the trophy and her backroom staff after her teams victory during the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final match between Bristol City Women and Chelsea Women at Vicarage Road on March 14, 2021 in Watford, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

This man holds a unique role in world football and it could save the planet

French football legend Thierry Henry on using 'your voice' to inspire change

MONTREAL, QC - FEBRUARY 29: Montreal Impact head coach Thierry Henry looks on ahead of the MLS game against New England Revolution at Olympic Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Montreal Impact defeated New England Revolution 2-1. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Otto Addo: Dortmund assistant manager paves the way for Black coaches in Germany

TOPSHOT - Lille's players celebrate after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Metz (FC Metz) and Lille (LOSC) at Saint Symphorien stadium in Longeville-les-Metz, eastern France, on April 9, 2021. (Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP via Getty Images)

John Stones: Man City star says 'it's the beginning' of a new era of dominance for the club

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 23: John Stones celebrates with the Premier League Trophy as Manchester City are presented with the Trophy as they win the league following the Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton at Etihad Stadium on May 23, 2021 in Manchester, England. A limited number of fans will be allowed into Premier League stadiums as Coronavirus restrictions begin to ease in the UK. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Antonio Ruediger of Chelsea celebrates with the Champions League Trophy following their team's victory in the UEFA Champions League Final between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Estadio do Dragao on May 29, 2021 in Porto, Portugal.

'Never Give In': An insight into Sir Alex Ferguson

Copa América: Bolsonaro announces tournament will be played in four states in Brazil

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro confirms his country to host the 2021 Copa America soccer tournament, during a ceremony of the state bank sponsoring Brazilian athletics, at the Planalto presidential palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Paris Saint-Germain's Danish forward Nadia Nadim jubilates after scoring during the "Trophee des Championnes" (Champions Trophy) the French football match women final between OLympique Lyonnaise and Paris Saint-Germain on September 21, 2019 at the Roudourou stadium in Guingamp, western France. (Photo by Fred TANNEAU / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Romelu Lukaku: Racism in football is at an all-time high

Why England players taking the knee is proving so divisive

England's defender Declan Rice (L) and England's striker Jack Grealish (R) 'take a knee' ahead of the international friendly football match between England and Romania at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, north-east England on June 6, 2021. - - NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by Paul ELLIS / POOL / AFP) / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

CNN —

It has been delayed by a year, but that seems to have only ramped up the excitement levels for the 2020 European football championships.

Still called Euro 2020 despite now being held in 2021, the all-European tournament was postponed from last summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It all kicks off on Friday, June 11 when Italy and Turkey meet in the tournament’s opening match in Rome’s Stadio Olimpico, with the final being held at England’s Wembley stadium on Sunday, July 11.

For the first time the competition will be hosted across the continent in some of Europe’s biggest and most famous stadiums, rather than by one or two nations.

READ: Romelu Lukaku says racism in football is at an ‘all-time high’

Nick Potts/PA Images/Getty Images Wembley Stadium ahead of Euro 2020.

Alongside London and Rome, the other host cities include Baku, St. Petersburg, Copenhagen, Budapest, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Glasgow, Seville and Munich.

Bilbao in Spain and Dublin in Ireland had been scheduled to host matches, but after local authorities didn’t permit fans to attend games because of Covid-19 restrictions, European football’s governing body UEFA chose to relocate Bilbao’s matches to Seville and Dublin’s fixtures to St. Petersburg.

There are 24 teams playing across 51 matches in the 11 host cities over the next month, with some familiar nations amongst the favorites.

World Cup champion France looks in imperious form, its squad bursting with talent, with the recall of Real Madrid star Karim Benzema providing the team with an additional attacking threat.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images Benzema shoots during a friendly football match against Bulgaria.

Reigning champion Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, appear strong again, while FIFA No. 1 ranked team Belgium will be sweating on the fitness of its own superstar, Kevin de Bruyne, after he suffered a facial injury in the Champions League final.

Spain and Germany – who have each won the competition three times – will be hoping to bounce back after poor World Cup performances three years ago, while after a few years on the outskirts, Italy are hoping for a more fruitful tournament in 2021 with its talented midfield a strong reason for optimism.

The youth and exuberance of England and the Netherlands could carry them through the tournament, or will there be a dark horse who could shock the competition like Greece did in 2004?

Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau/AP A UEFA European Championship Fan Zone Football Village on Ofelia Beach in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Here’s where you can watch the action if you’re based in the participating nations:

Austria: ORF

Belgium: VRT/RTBF

Croatia: HRT/Sportklub

Czech: Republic Česká televize

Denmark: DKDR/NENT Group Denmark

Finland: YLE

France: M6/TF1

Germany: ARD/ZDF

Hungary: MTVA

Italy: RAI/Sky Italia

Netherlands: NOS

North Macedonia: Sportklub

Poland: TVP

Portugal: Sport TV Portugal

Russia: Channel One/Match TV/RTR

Slovakia: RTV Slovakia

Spain: Mediaset Spain

Sweden: SVT/TV4

Switzerland: SRG

Turkey: TRT

Ukraine: Media Group Ukraine

United Kingdom: BBC/ITV

Others:

Australia: Optus

Brazil: Globosat

India & Indian Sub-Continent: Sony

Indonesia: MNC/Mola TV/RCTI

Kenya: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/KTN

Nigeria: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

South Africa: SuperSport

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports

US: ESPN/Univision

Click here to view the full list