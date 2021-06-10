Paris (CNN) France is to end its years-long anti-terror mission targeting Islamists in the Sahel region of West Africa, French President Emmanuel Macron announced Thursday.

However, the mission, known as Operation Barkhane, will be replaced by a more international effort, Macron told a press conference ahead of the G7 summit. He added that additional details would be announced "in the weeks to come."

France currently has 5,100 troops in the region in connection with Operation Barkhane, operating across Chad, Mali, Niger, Mauritania and Burkina Faso, according to the French Ministry of Defense.

Despite their efforts, Islamist forces continue to provoke instability in the region, almost a decade after French troops were first deployed in Mali to contain their advances. Meanwhile, in France, Operation Barkhane is increasingly seen as a long-running drain on resources with no clear end in sight.

Macron said France would now consult with its American and European partners and initiate a "profound transformation" of the French military presence in the Sahel.

