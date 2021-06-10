CNN —

Tatcha, the luxury skincare brand famous for turning traditional Japanese cosmetic remedies into science-backed solutions, is often, in our opinion, worth the splurge. But when a rare sale comes around that actually cuts the price of Tatcha’s incredibly effective products, we are all over it.

From now until Sunday, Tatcha is offering 20% off sitewide for its Summer Celebration Event. Discounts will be applied at check out to individual products when you use the code SUMMER21. (Sets, unfortunately, are not included.) Whether you’re a Tatcha loyalist or you’re ready to experience the hype for the first time, now is the perfect opportunity to nab bestsellers and new formulas alike.

Here are some of our top choices to shop during the sale.

The Dewy Skin Cream ($54.40, originally $68; tatcha.com)

Tatcha The Dewy Cream

For a daily moisturizer that packs a hydration punch, the Dewy Skin Cream is it. Made with a blend of antioxidant-rich purple rice, moisture-retaining hyaluronic acid and ceramide-restoring Okinawa algae, this face cream is perfect for revitalizing dry, dull skin while maintaining a dewy glow.

The Rice Wash ($28, originally $35; tatcha.com)

Tacha The Rice Wash

Few cleansers are gentle enough to scrub skin without drying it out, but the Rice Wash is different. Japanese rice powder works to cleanse skin without stripping it of moisture, while added hyaluronic acid and pH-neutral amino acids ensure you’re adding hydration back into your skin as you wash. All you have to do is add a bit of water to the dollop in your hand and it’ll instantly turn into a pillowy foam.

The Rice Polish Classic ($52, originally $65; tatcha.com)

Tatcha The Rice Polish

If you want a more thorough exfoliator that isn’t abrasive, the classic Rice Polish is a good choice. By adding water to a half-teaspoon of this powder, the rice bran within the product transforms into a soft foam that will help scrub away dirt build-up from your face. Like other products in Tatcha’s skincare line, the pH-neutral amino acid base ensures that your skin’s barrier isn’t stripped of moisture after each wash.

The Essence ($84, originally $105; tatcha.com)

Tatcha The Essence

For those new to the K- and J-beauty world, essence is a light water, similar to a toner, used to prep skin for serums and moisturizers. The Essence by Tatcha is a pricey option, but with the added 20% off, there’s even more reason to splurge on this cult-favorite. A mixture of three fermented ingredients — Akita rice, Uji green tea and Okinawa algae — helps keep moisture in your skin, maximizing the benefits of whatever product you use thereafter.

The Dewy Serum ($70.40, originally $88; tatcha.com)

Tatcha The Dewy Serum

For a more gentle alternative to retinol serums, the Dewy Serum is a must-have. While it contains AHAs that will help with skin turnover, added hyaluronic acid and Squalane work to plump newly-surfaced skin and prevent it from drying out. After a few weeks of use, this serum can help improve skin’s elasticity and reduce dullness.

The Camellia Cleansing Oil ($38.40, originally $48; tatcha.com)

Tatcha The Camellia Cleansing Oil

For stubborn, water-proof makeup or sunscreen lingering on your skin, it’s best to use an oil-based cleanser. The Camellia Cleansing Oil will not only wash away even the toughest mascaras or lipsticks, it’ll start adding moisture back to your skin while you begin your skincare routine. If you’re a fan of double-cleansing, this is a must-have.

The Silk Canvas ($41.60, originally $52; tatcha.com)

Tatcha The Silk Canvas

There are a lot of primers on the market, but few offer a silky-smooth texture that minimizes pores while making sure your makeup won’t budge. The Silk Canvas, however, stands on its own; because it’s a pressed balm, you’ll use the included spatula to scrape off a rice grain-sized amount and smooth it into your skin before applying your makeup. A little goes a long way to keeping your look bulletproof for the rest of the day.

