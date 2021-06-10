CNN —

Summersalt, the size-inclusive brand known for swimwear in jewel-tone colors and signature silhouettes, is taking its bold prints to the next level by collaborating with Rifle Paper Co. for a new, flowery line just in time for summer.

Summersalt veterans will be excited to see new takes on classic styles, like the bestselling Sidestroke One-Piece, the Ruffle Backflip One-Piece and the Ruffle Oasis Bikini, now featuring Rifle Paper Co.’s iconic bright blooms. The line features three Rifle Paper Co. prints: Garden Party, a pink and green floral; Menagerie, a navy blue and white floral; and Marguerite, a yellow and blue floral. The new patterns are just an added bonus to the brand’s helpful sizing chart, added UPF+ 50 protection of each suit and the affordable, under-$125 price point.

Styles for both women and children are available, ranging in size from 2 to 22 or XS to 2X for adults and 7 to 12 for kids. You can find the entire collection, featuring a range of bathing suits and cover-ups, on both Summersalt’s and Rifle Paper Co.’s sites starting today. Here are just a few of our favorite styles from the collection.

Garden Party Sidestroke ($125; summersalt.com and riflepaperco.com)

summersalt Garden Party Sidestroke

While we’re used to seeing the classic Sidestroke One-Piece in Summersalt’s bold colorblocking, we’re loving it in this floral pattern that reminds us of our favorite stationary set.

Marguerite Perfect Wrap One-Piece ($125; summersalt.com and riflepaperco.com)

summersalt Marguerite Perfect Wrap One-Piece

The Perfect Wrap One-Piece is a classic silhouette, but this bright floral update gives it something extra.

Menagerie Ruffle Oasis One-Piece ($125; summersalt.com and riflepaperco.com)

Summersalt Menagerie Ruffle Oasis One-Piece

The Menagerie print on the Ruffle Oasis One-Piece is akin to Summersalt’s beloved On The Dot design, but with joyful and intricate details that Rifle Paper Co. is known for.

Menagerie Ruffle Oasis Bikini Top ($65; summersalt.com and riflepaperco.com) and Menagerie Ruffle High-Rise Bikini Bottom ($60; summersalt.com and riflepaperco.com)

summersalt Menagerie Ruffle Oasis Bikini

While the bikini iteration of the Ruffle Oasis One-Piece isn’t colorblocked, we love the look of the navy blue against the unique botanical print and ruffled detailing.

Garden Party Ruffle Backflip One-Piece ($125; summersalt.com and riflepaperco.com)

summersalt Garden Party Ruffle Backflip One-Piece

The vibrant florals of the Garden Party pattern look like they were made just for the Ruffle Backflip One-Piece.

Garden Party Boys ($45; summersalt.com and riflepaperco.com) and Girls ($50; summersalt.com and riflepaperco.com)

summersalt Garden Party Kids

Get a matching family set for your next vacation with the Garden Party print, also available in boys’ trunks and a one-piece for girls.

Marguerite Ruched Swim Skirt ($75; summersalt.com and riflepaperco.com)

Summersalt Summersalt Marguerite Ruched Swim Skirt

Style doesn’t have to stop at the beach with this ruched miniskirt, featuring the flirty blues and pinks of the Marguerite pattern.

Menagerie Perfect Palazzo Pant ($95; summersalt.com and riflepaperco.com)

summersalt Menagerie Perfect Palazzo Pant

For a quick, breezy cover-up that you can wear on or off the shore, we’re loving the Perfect Palazzo Pant in the Menagerie print.