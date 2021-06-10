Summersalt, the size-inclusive brand known for swimwear in jewel-tone colors and signature silhouettes, is taking its bold prints to the next level by collaborating with Rifle Paper Co. for a new, flowery line just in time for summer.
Summersalt veterans will be excited to see new takes on classic styles, like the bestselling Sidestroke One-Piece, the Ruffle Backflip One-Piece and the Ruffle Oasis Bikini, now featuring Rifle Paper Co.’s iconic bright blooms. The line features three Rifle Paper Co. prints: Garden Party, a pink and green floral; Menagerie, a navy blue and white floral; and Marguerite, a yellow and blue floral. The new patterns are just an added bonus to the brand’s helpful sizing chart, added UPF+ 50 protection of each suit and the affordable, under-$125 price point.
Styles for both women and children are available, ranging in size from 2 to 22 or XS to 2X for adults and 7 to 12 for kids. You can find the entire collection, featuring a range of bathing suits and cover-ups, on both Summersalt’s and Rifle Paper Co.’s sites starting today. Here are just a few of our favorite styles from the collection.
Garden Party Sidestroke ($125; summersalt.com and riflepaperco.com)
While we’re used to seeing the classic Sidestroke One-Piece in Summersalt’s bold colorblocking, we’re loving it in this floral pattern that reminds us of our favorite stationary set.
Marguerite Perfect Wrap One-Piece ($125; summersalt.com and riflepaperco.com)
The Perfect Wrap One-Piece is a classic silhouette, but this bright floral update gives it something extra.
Menagerie Ruffle Oasis One-Piece ($125; summersalt.com and riflepaperco.com)
The Menagerie print on the Ruffle Oasis One-Piece is akin to Summersalt’s beloved On The Dot design, but with joyful and intricate details that Rifle Paper Co. is known for.
Menagerie Ruffle Oasis Bikini Top ($65; summersalt.com and riflepaperco.com) and Menagerie Ruffle High-Rise Bikini Bottom ($60; summersalt.com and riflepaperco.com)
While the bikini iteration of the Ruffle Oasis One-Piece isn’t colorblocked, we love the look of the navy blue against the unique botanical print and ruffled detailing.
Garden Party Ruffle Backflip One-Piece ($125; summersalt.com and riflepaperco.com)
The vibrant florals of the Garden Party pattern look like they were made just for the Ruffle Backflip One-Piece.
Garden Party Boys ($45; summersalt.com and riflepaperco.com) and Girls ($50; summersalt.com and riflepaperco.com)
Get a matching family set for your next vacation with the Garden Party print, also available in boys’ trunks and a one-piece for girls.
Marguerite Ruched Swim Skirt ($75; summersalt.com and riflepaperco.com)
Style doesn’t have to stop at the beach with this ruched miniskirt, featuring the flirty blues and pinks of the Marguerite pattern.
Menagerie Perfect Palazzo Pant ($95; summersalt.com and riflepaperco.com)
For a quick, breezy cover-up that you can wear on or off the shore, we’re loving the Perfect Palazzo Pant in the Menagerie print.