CNN —

After the year we’ve all had, this Father’s Day is the one to go big for Dad. Whether you’re shopping for your own pops, your kids’ dad, grandpa or whomever was the father figure in your life, finding a gift that shows him just how much you love and care for him is the ultimate goal.

With fast shipping and thousands of incredible top brands to choose from, Nordstrom is the best place to splurge on Dad this year, so we rounded up some of our favorite gifts that are going to elevate his Father’s Day from good to great below. Need more ideas? Check out our guides to gifts for every type of dad, personalized gifts, practical gifts he’ll actually use, unique gifts for one-of-a-kind dads and Target gifts.

Home gifts

Medipop Starkey Protective Keychain ($15; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Medipop Starkey Protective Keychain

Pretty much everyone on the planet has germs on their mind in 2021, and that includes good ol’ Dad. Keep him just that much safer with this ingenious keychain that features a stylus point for things like the ATM or grocery store checkout, and a hook that can easily open door handles. Yes, it actually is possible to give the gift of less germs!

Theragun Elite Percussive Therapy Massager ($399; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Theragun Elite Percussive Therapy Massager

Bring the physical therapy right into Dad’s living room with the crème de la crème of percussive therapy devices… the Theragun Elite! The quietest of all the Theragun models, the Bluetooth-enabled Elite works to relieve pain from muscle tension, knots, spasms and soreness with a rigorous vibration that mixes depth, force and speed. Once paired to the Theragun app on Dad’s phone, the Elite can toggle between the five available speeds and create treatment presets.

Interchange the five attachments (including a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb and cone) to achieve relief in different areas and corral all the pieces in the carrying case, which he can tuck away when not in use. Looking to spend a bit less? Check out the Mini, which is half the price.

Taschen Books ‘The Godfather’ Family Album Book ($25; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Taschen Books 'The Godfather' Family Album Book

Was there ever a more perfect gift for a godfather? We think not. Equally enjoyable for Francis Ford Coppola fans, this gorgeous, 512-page features more than 300 photographs from “The Godfather” trilogy photographer Steve Schapiro. The ultimate coffee table book is also a smokin’ deal at this price.

Rumpl NanoLoft Puffy Travel Blanket ($99; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Rumpl NanoLoft Puffy Travel Blanket

If Dad’s an outdoorsman, he definitely needs an all-weather blanket to handle even the chilliest of temps, and Rumpl is the answer. Comprised of a down-like Nanoloft insulation, the 38- by 52-inch, water-repellent blanket is ultra-warm and ultra-compact — it can be rolled up and stored in a small carrying sack that is, by the way, also water-resistant.

Check out additional fun patterns and colors here, and read our whole Rumpl review here.

Aura Mason Digital Photo Frame ($199.99; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Aura Mason Digital Photo Frame

Technology has created lots of ways for us to stay in touch with loved ones, and the Aura digital frame is definitely one of our favorite devices for doing so. Simply plug in the sleek frame, synch it to the Aura app on your phone, then upload unlimited photos (fear not, there’s no subscription fee!) from unlimited people and watch the rotating gallery offer up images both old and new all day long. Boasting an incredible 1600 x 1200 resolution, the Aura frame can even be pre-loaded with images, making it the best Father’s Day gift ever.

Looking to splurge a bit more? Check out the slightly larger Smith frame.

Lexon Mino Plus 2-Pack Bluetooth Speakers ($29.94, originally $49.90; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Lexon Mino Plus 2-Pack Bluetooth Speakers

There’s nothing like having surround sound in your back pocket, and now that’s feasible with Lexon’s pint-sized speaker duo. Bluetooth-enabled, the set boasts three-hour play time, has multi-directional sound and comes in five sleek colorways.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds ($279; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

Bose has long been known for their revolutionary noise-canceling headphones — perfect for those cross-country flights we can now take again! — but most recently the brand has launched its first-ever pair of “QuietComfort” (a.k.a. noise-canceling) wireless earbuds, which we named the best noise-canceling earbuds of 2021.

Striking in design, the buds each measure just over an inch and weigh .3 ounces, but most importantly they achieve the task at hand, delivering impeccable sound quality while simultaneously silencing the background noise that might disturb Dad’s movie, music, podcast or conference call. Available in a matte black or white, the buds have 18 hours of total listening time — six hours fully charged and an additional 12 using their charging case.

Larq Self Cleaning Water Bottle ($95; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Larq Self Cleaning Water Bottle

A water bottle is always a great gift to give, and with more than 1,500 positive reviews, Larq is one of Nordstrom’s most beloved options. In addition to being eco-friendly, totally sleek and available in a range of cool colors, the bottle’s cult-status is rooted in the fact that it is self-cleaning.

Confused? Let us explain: Larq comprises a purifying UV light that neutralizes 99.9 percent of yucky germs — perfect for camping dads grabbing freshwater on the go! More to know: The light kicks in every two hours or can be activated at the push of a button, and the bottle is double-insulated, keeping water cold for a whopping 24 hours.

Misc. Goods Co. Black Playing Cards Deck ($15; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Misc. Goods Co. Black Playing Cards Deck

There’s no better way to celebrate Father’s Day than by spending some quality time with the dad in your life. Get the interaction going via a game of go fish, war, crazy eights — or if you’re a gambling family — poker with this handsome set of cards that Dad can pull out of his coffee table drawer every time you come over.

Paper Source Rare Dad Father’s Day Card ($10.95; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Paper Source Rare Dad Father's Day Card

A luxe gift will always be appreciated, but nothing beats a good old-fashioned letter. Let your dad know exactly how you feel this Father’s Day with his adorable pop-up card, which you can fill in with a personal message.

Fashion gifts

Melin Hydro A-Game Snapback Baseball Cap ($59; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Melin Hydro A-Game Snapback Baseball Cap

You might have spotted this hat once or two hundred times on Instagram, and that’s because it’s become a cult-favorite accessory for men. What’s the big deal? Well, in addition to being ultra-lightweight and chock full of ventilation, the hat is also water-resistant, floats in water, has a moisture-wicking lining and is even antimicrobial. Available in six colors, the hat’s design is a mix of modern and sporty, ensuring Dad will feel great, while looking great too.

Faherty Belt Loop All Day Hybrid Shorts ($98; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Faherty Belt Loop All Day Hybrid Shorts

In case you missed it: Men’s shorts are currently going through a major renaissance, in that they’re now water-repellent and quick-drying… while also being totally appropriate for work, the golf course or even date night.

Our favorite pair is the All Day Hybrid Shorts from Faherty, an all-American brand that launched back in 2013. While everything from Faherty is of top quality and design, these shorts stand out because they’re crisp and professional looking, but also durable enough to withstand a quick dip in the pool! Available in eight colors and in sizes 28 to 42, the shorts are worth doubling down on.

Aviator Nation Rainbow Logo T-Shirt ($83; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Aviator Nation Rainbow Logo T-Shirt

Hot dad alert! Beloved by surfers and celebrities alike, anything from California brand Aviator Nation is going to be a win — from the vintage-looking hoodies to the cozy sweatpants — and that includes this super soft tee that is perfect for pairing with everything from swim trunks to jeans. Trust us, his cool-factor will go up a few notches every time he’s wearing this.

Hoka One One Bondi 7 Running Shoe ($150; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Hoka One One Bondi 7 Running Shoe

Give Dad the most cushioned run of his life with a new set of sneaks from Hoka One One. Beloved by the running community — and more than 1,200 Nordstrom reviewers — the Bondi 7 is a cult-favorite because it delivers a smooth run time after time. Why is it so great? Well, for one, the ankle collar and the tongue are swathed in memory foam, offering up a decadent level of comfort.

Beyond that the sneaker’s mesh upper means it’s super breathable (no sweaty feet!), the bed is chock full of plush cushion and the rubber outsole ensures it will stand the test of time… and his off-road runs for years to come. Our reviewer couldn’t agree more, adding, “These are the best running sneakers I’ve ever worn, they’re so lightweight it felt like I was running on air.”

Vineyard Vines Sankaty Half Zip Performance Pullover ($101.99, originally $128; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Vineyard Vines Sankaty Half Zip Performance Pullover

Have you ever met a dad who doesn’t like a half-zip pullover? Nope, he doesn’t exist. And prepster brand Vineyard Vines makes an excellent performance option that is the ideal layering piece for summer — not too hot, not too cool, but rather juuuust right. Available in six crisp colors, the moisture-wicking pullover is perfect for throwing on over a tee on a chilly night, or layering for an early morning run.

Bonobos Jetsetter Slim Fit Stretch Wool Blazer ($350; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Bonobos Jetsetter Slim Fit Stretch Wool Blazer

Father’s Day is a great excuse to boost Dad’s wardrobe essentials, and every man out there needs a good sports coat — be it for a wedding, an interview, a funeral or just for date night! We love all of the Bonobos options, including this gorgeous wool blazer that is perfectly tailored and packed with stretch, meaning Dad will feel easy breezy while he’s donning it (and he’ll actually be able to move around in it!).

Boasting modern notch lapels, double buttons and double vents, the jacket is a worthwhile investment piece that he’ll still be pulling from his closet a decade from now.

Olukai Hiapo Flip Flop ($120; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Olukai Hiapo Flip Flop

Upgrade Dad’s flip flop game this year with a pair of Olukais. Proving that sandals can be fancy, the Hiapo set will give pops all the ventilation he needs, while simultaneously bringing a formal tone to his footwear thanks to the full-grain leather straps, whipstitched detailing and the footbed that is laser-etched with a Polynesian-style tattoo design. Available in three colors, the Hiapos are definitely dinner date-appropriate.

Looking for something a little more casual? Check out the Tuahines, which are waterproof (despite being leather!) and 30 bucks cheaper.

Fair Harbor The Anchor Stripe Swim Trunks ($68; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Fair Harbor The Anchor Stripe Swim Trunks

Meet the swimsuit that is dominating Instagram and beyond! Boasting a material that is stretchy, quick-drying and made from plastic recycled bottles, the swim trunks’ real standout detail is that they comprise a built-in liner short that provides a ton of — ahem — support, while simultaneously preventing chafing and other swim/sand-related issues. Fair Harbor swim gear comes in a slew of lengths, styles and patterns, and the brand’s tagline is that they’re the most comfortable shorts he’ll ever wear.

Nomad Modern Leather Strap for Apple Watch ($79.95; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Nomad Modern Leather Strap for Apple Watch

Let’s spiff up Dad’s Apple Watch this Father’s Day, shall we? Nomad will get us there, thanks to more than a dozen sleek strap options that pair with Apple Watches 6, SE and all previous versions in various sizes. We love this simple but elegant strap, which comes in brown and black leather with silver or black detailing and fits 42/44 mm sized watches.

Looking for something more grandiose or rugged? Check out all of Nomad’s strap offerings here.

Adidas Originals Men’s Essential Shorts ($35; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Adidas Originals Men's Essential Shorts

Sometimes a dad just needs a cozy pair of shorts for chillaxing, and this pair fits the bill. Made of ultra-soft cotton, the shorts have a drawstring waist and an 8-inch inseam, come in a gray and black and sizes XS to XXL. Whether Dad wears them to play basketball, run errands or take a nap, these are about definitely going to be new go-tos.

Vuori Ponto Pocket Performance Pants ($84; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Vuori Ponto Pocket Performance Pants

Not all performance wear is created equally, but we’re here to let everyone know that Vuori’s pants surpassed all of our expectations. While it was hard to choose a favorite, the Ponto narrowly won our reviewer’s top award for three big reasons — softness, stretch and an ultra-lightweight fabric. Sweat-wicking and made from recycled content, the elastic waistband pants have a straight-leg fit and a zip pocket.

Little Words Project Family Beaded Stretch Bracelet ($20; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Little Words Project Family Beaded Stretch Bracelet

Friendship bracelets are back in a big way, and we might as well count pops in on this trend. Scoop up one of these adorable “family” bracelets from Little Words Project to let your guy be constantly reminded of the thing that matters most.

Faherty The Movement Check Button-Up Shirt ($148; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Faherty The Movement Check Button-Up Shirt

Dads need all the button-downs, and this one from Faherty is tops in our opinion. Part of the brand’s “movement” collection made of cotton, lyocell, nylon and spandex, the shirt is incredibly soft, lightweight, stretchy and — wait for it — wrinkle-free! Point being, guys can actually move in this shirt, while also looking crisp and cool in the slew of available patterns. More to know: Buttons are hidden under the collar, keeping the points in place but staying virtually out of sight.

Ugg Ascot Slipper (starting at $109.95; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Ugg Ascot Slipper

In case you missed it: Slippers aren’t just for Mom! Dads need a cozy shuffling shoe too, and this option has the look of a driver, but the interior of a plush Ugg. Available in six colors, the slippers have a durable rubber sole that allows for outdoor wear — ya kncow, for those times when Dad has to take out the trash.

Champion Reverse Weave Pullover Hoodie ($60; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Champion Reverse Weave Pullover Hoodie

Pull at his nostalgic heartstrings with this old-school hoodie that is once again “cool.” That’s right, folks, Champion is back and it’s better than ever. All dads need a big ol’ hoodie to throw on when the temps dip, and this version does the trick — the hardest part is choosing which color suits him best. And, of course, not blasting Montell Jordan’s “This is How We Do It” as he unwraps his gift.

Vineyard Vines Stripe Sankaty Short Sleeve Performance Polo ($89.50; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Vineyard Vines Stripe Sankaty Short Sleeve Performance Polo

If you’ve got a golf-loving dad — or just a guy who loves a performance polo year round — this is the shirt for him. Lightweight, stretchy, sweat-wicking and packed with UPF50+ sun protection, this polo is our favorite because it’s super soft on the skin and comes in a bunch of preppy-meets-modern striped colorways that will have your dad looking hole-in-one-ready all summer.

Nike Killshot 2 Sneaker ($90; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Nike Killshot 2 Sneaker

This we know: One can never, ever have too many pairs of sneakers, and that most definitely includes dads. Enter the Nike Killshot 2, a lifestyle sneaker that can be dressed up or down, matches pretty much everything and actually looks better with age. Whether he wears them to brunch, skateboarding or grocery shopping, Dad is sure to have a bit more swagger when he’s got these sneakers on.

Grooming gifts

Murdock London Brewer Street Set ($65; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Murdock London Brewer Street Set

If “grooming” isn’t in Dad’s vernacular, it’s time to get him up to speed, and this set from UK barbershop Murdock London is the perfect primer. Comprised of products actually used in the brand’s London barbershops, the set includes a pre-shave oil, shaving cream, a post-shave balm and a “How to Shave” guide… because dads need tips too!

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25 Duo ($15; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25 Duo

The only thing that’s better than a truly soothing lip balm? A truly soothing lip balm… and a spare — one for his back pocket, one for the car console. Formulated with petrolatum, this balm duo penetrates and heals lips, while also offering up sun protection in the form of SPF. Dad might not know he needs this gift yet, but he’ll soon realize he can’t live without it.