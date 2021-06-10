CNN —

Glossier’s internet-famous, minimalistic line of makeup and skincare is completely worth the hype: We’ve tested over 26 Glossier products and loved how dynamic, gentle and simple each one is. The only downside? Glossier rarely hosts sales — except for today, that is. The brand is currently offering a rare sitewide discounts, which means you can score cult favorites for 20% off and up to 38% off sets.

In case you need more reason to refresh your entire makeup bag for the summer, Glossier is also offering free shipping on orders of $30 or more. Unfortunately the 20% off discount won’t be applied to sets, which are already discounted, but you can still score Glossier’s bestsellers at the lowest prices we’ve seen since Black Friday by opting for a bundle.

The sale is live through Monday, but there’s no guarantee that products won’t sell out. Read on for some of the deals we have already added to our shopping carts.

The Makeup Set Dresses Up ($48, originally $76; glossier.com)

Glossier The Makeup Set Dresses Up

If you want a full look in under 20 minutes, this set has everything you’ll need. It features the much-loved Lidstar for a soft eye shimmer, Generation G sheer matte lipstick for just a hint of lip color, Stretch Concealer for creamy and buildable coverage and Haloscope Highlighter for an added glow.

The Invisible Shield ($20, originally $25; glossier.com)

Glossier The Invisible Shield

Here is your daily reminder that you should be wearing SPF all day, every day, both indoors and out. We love the Invisible Shield for our daily dose of sunscreen, since it doesn’t leave behind a white cast or greasy residue, and it blends well with makeup. Read more about the product in our full review here.

Milky Jelly Cleanser + Futuredew ($27.20, originally $42; glossier.com)

Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser and Futuredew

If having dewy, moisturized skin that lasts throughout the day is your goal, these two products will make a great start to your routine. The cult-favorite Milky Jelly Cleanser washes away impurities without stripping moisture, and the oil-serum formula of the Futuredew will keep the dryness at bay all day long.

Boy Brow ($12.80, originally $16; glossier.com)

Glossier Boy Brow

Boy Brow has gone viral for a reason; it’s a simple but incredibly effective way to groom and thicken brows. The all-day staying power of the formula is second to none, so be sure to add this forever favorite to your makeup drawer with this serious discount.

Cloud Paint ($14.40, originally $18; glossier.com)

Glossier Cloud Paint

Cream blush is ideal for a dewy pop of color in summer, but Glossier’s Cloud Paint shines above the rest. The formula is semi-sheer, allowing for buildable coverage that doesn’t go overboard. It’s easy to dab on with your fingers, and blurring pigments within the blush make it easy to blend seamlessly with your skin.

Hand Cream ($14.40, originally $18; glossier.com)

Glossier The Hand Cream

At the rate we’re using hand sanitizer nowadays, having a solid hand cream is a must. Glossier’s version absorbs quickly and is filled with nutrients like coconut fruit extract to help keep your hands soft without feeling greasy.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.