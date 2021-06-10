CNN —

Today, you’ll find a deal on our favorite sunrise alarm clock, a discounted under-desk bike and rare savings on Glossier skincare and makeup. All that and more below.

Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light ($79.95, originally $99.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light

Light therapy lamps have been known to boost your mood and help normalize your sleep cycle. As such, we’re sounding the alarm: The popular Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light Therapy Alarm Clock, a light therapy lamp and an alarm clock rolled into one device, is on sale at Amazon for $79.95, the lowest price it’s been in several months. This alarm clock’s soothing lamp will lull you to sleep by gently dimming its light and wake you up gradually with a sunrise-like glow. It also boasts other smart features like a tap-to-snooze function, FM radio and dimmable display. Plus, it happens to be our pick for best sunrise alarm clock; read more about that here.

Glossier Glossier

In case you needed another reason to stock up on Glossier’s entire product line, the brand is having a rare, incredible sale starting today through Monday. Right now, all individual products are 20% off, with sets discounted up to 35% off.

Snag bestsellers like the Milky Jelly Cleanser and Futuerdew set for just $27.20, Cloud Paint for $14.40, or — our personal favorite — the Invisible Shield sunscreen for $20. All orders $30 or more include free shipping. Just note: The 20% off promotion cannot be combined with already discounted sets.

DeskCycle 2 Under Desk Bike ($150, originally $215; amazon.com)

Amazon DeskCycle 2 Under Desk Bike

Whether your demanding work schedule makes it hard for you to find time to exercise or you just don’t have the space to build your own home gym, this top-rated DeskCycle 2 under-desk bike could be a great option for your fitness needs. And right now, it’s $65 off at Amazon for just one day.

Not only is this bike completely silent, so as not to disturb your own work process or that of your (at-home) co-workers, but the DeskCycle 2 Under Desk Bike also provides eight levels of intensity via an easy-to-adjust tension dial for a challenging and effective ride. All the while, an LCD screen will display your progress, including workout time, distance and speed. This bike also features a low-profile design, so you won’t need to worry about your knees banging against the underside of your desk.

Adidas Adidas

There’s never been a better time to gear up for a new season of workouts — indoor or outdoor — since Adidas is offering up to 50% off sale items during the End of Season Sale. Favorites for men, women and kids like Ultraboost 6.0 DNA X Parley Shoes, the Tie Dye T-Shirt Dress, Ultraboost 21 Shoes. and more are marked down through June 22 to help you stick to your fitness goals. There’s no promo code necessary to take advantage of the savings; simply add to cart and get ready to get moving.

Sur La Table Sur La Table

Spending more time at home over the last year has meant plenty of time to refine your culinary skill set and perfect your favorite recipes, so if you’re looking for the necessary cooking implements, head over to Sur La Table. The retailer’s Summerhouse Sale is on through June 20, so you can upgrade your pots, pans and more for up to 20% off.

You’ll find discounts on everything from individual Dutch ovens, sauce pans and skillets to entire cookware sets. Top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Demeyere, Staub, GreenPan and Scanpan are included in the promotion, so you can be sure that your new cookware is of excellent quality.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test ($149 when you clip the on-page coupon, originally $199; amazon.com)

23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test

If you have yet to investigate your ancestry via an at-home DNA test, now’s as good a time as ever. Right now 23andMe’s Health + Ancestry DNA Testing Kit is down to $149 at Amazon — that’s $50 off its usual price when you clip the on-page coupon. Not only will this test provide reports on your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA originates, but it will also tell you more about traits you may have and provide information about your chances of developing certain health conditions.

Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffee Maker ($43.21, originally $49.95; amazon.com)

Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffee Maker

Whether you’re a pour-over pro or coffee-making novice, Chemex’s stylish yet classic Pour-Over Glass Coffee Maker makes for an excellent addition to your morning routine (and an attractive new piece on your countertop). Because it’s an all-in-one model, the Chemex can serve as a carafe, dripper or pitcher, brewing up to eight cups of coffee at once. For this reason, we love it for groups or couples, and you can see our full review here. Snag it now for $43.21 on Amazon.

Bio Bidet Ultimate Advanced Bidet Toilet Seat ($300.03, originally $399; amazon.com)

Amazon BioBidet Ultimate Advanced Bidet Toilet Seat

If you have yet to experience what it’s like to have your own bidet at home, suffice to say you’re missing out. Luckily, you can snag a Bio Bidet Ultimate Advanced Bidet Toilet Seat for $100 off, bringing the price down to $300. This deal is only available for one day, though, so get your butt over to Amazon ASAP so you can buy yours before it sells out.

WD 500GB My Passport SSD External Portable Solid-State Drive ($79.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Amazon WD 500GB My Passport SSD External Portable Solid State Drive

Our top pick for best external hard drive is back down to its lowest price ever. The WD My Passport SSD is available at Amazon for just $79.99 — that’s $50 off its list price. In our hands-on test of this SSD, we were impressed by just how fast files transferred; we were able to back up Word documents in just a few seconds, full photo albums in less than 20 seconds and even large video files in under a minute. And it certainly has space for your entire digital library and then some.

Apple TV 4K ($169, originally $179; expercom.com)

Amazon Apple TV 4K

Apple recently unveiled the latest Apple TV 4K, with a more powerful streaming experience and a completely reworked remote. Now it’s discounted for the first time at Expercom, where you can get $10 off the new device.

Petco

Petco Petco

There’s never been a better time to upgrade your dog’s bed than now, thanks to Petco’s 50% off sale. Browse over 50 options for dogs large and small so they can nap in comfort.

Reebok

Reebok Reebok

Get ready for those summer workouts with Reebok’s huge summer sale. Score 40% off sitewide and an extra 50% off sale items when you use code SUPERSUMMER.

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Nordstrom Rack

Get a head start on Father’s Day with gifts from Nordstrom Rack, which has shirts, shorts, sandals and so much more for up to 55% off right now. Shop early and outfit your dad for summer at Nordstrom Rack — plus, if he loves hitting the back nine after work, golf gifts are up to 60% off.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ ($99.99, originally $149.99; amazon.com)

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds+

Head over to Amazon for a stellar deal on a pair of Samsung’s second-generation buds. The Galaxy Buds+ in Cloud Blue, red, black and white are down to just $99.99 — that’s $50 off their usual price. What the Buds+ lack in active noise cancellation, they make up for in top-quality sound and comfort. Read more about these earbuds in our full review.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.