NASA's Juno mission captures first closeup images of Jupiter's largest moon in a generation

(CNN) The largest moon in our solar system got its first close-up in more than 20 years on Monday.

NASA's Juno mission took the images as it swung within 645 miles (1,038 kilometers) of Ganymede's surface during a flyby, the nearest a spacecraft has been to the moon since the Galileo spacecraft made its approach in May 2000.

"This is the closest any spacecraft has come to this mammoth moon in a generation," said Juno Principal Investigator Scott Bolton of the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio, Texas.

"We are going to take our time before we draw any scientific conclusions, but until then we can simply marvel at this celestial wonder."

This image of the dark side of Ganymede was taken by Juno's Stellar Reference Unit navigation camera during its June 7 flyby of the moon.

At 3,270 miles across (5,262.4 kilometers), this giant moon is larger than the planet Mercury.

