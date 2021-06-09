A Texas bakery lost customers after selling rainbow Pride cookies. Thanks to supporters, it has sold out of cookies every day since

(CNN) The hateful reaction to an LGBTQ Pride-inspired sugar cookie threatened to tank a bakery in Lufkin, Texas.

But when cookie lovers from Lufkin and across the US caught a glimpse of the vibrant cookies (and the bakery's disheartened response to canceled orders and cruel comments), they turned what could have been a potentially devastating week for the business into one of the bakery's busiest weeks in 11 years.

The initial poor response stung Confections bakery co-owner Dawn Cooley, who runs the bakery with her sister, Miranda. But for every negative comment or bad review they've received as a result of the rainbow-striped cookies, there are "20 positive ones" that make all the difference, she said.

"Honestly, we just made a rainbow heart cookie," Cooley told CNN. "We do not deserve all this attention. We give gladly and perform small acts of service or kindness without expecting anything in return, be it acknowledgment or praise; we certainly don't expect hatred."

The swell of support has been overwhelming in the days since their cookies debuted, and it's been difficult to keep up with the new demand. But throughout the good and the bad, she's just going to keep baking.

