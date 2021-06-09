R. Kelly says he wants to replace half of his legal team two months ahead of trial

(CNN) Singer R. Kelly spoke briefly at a court hearing Wednesday, saying he approves of a significant change in his legal team just two months before his federal trial in Brooklyn is set to begin.

Half of his legal team, attorneys Steve Greenberg and Michael Leonard, requested to withdraw from the case with a court filing on Monday evening. Greenberg told CNN Monday he felt that Kelly was "insistent that we work with people who we felt would be rendering in effective assistance as counsel."

Leonard told CNN that he and Greenberg were "not comfortable giving responsibility to those who haven't tried a lot of federal criminal jury cases."

But Kelly's remaining attorneys, Tom Farinella and Nicole Blank Becker, told the court during a telephone status conference that Kelly had terminated Greenberg and Leonard last week prior to the attorneys' request to withdraw from the case.

"He (Kelly) does not wish to have Mr. Greenberg and Mr. Leonard represent him," Farinella said at the hearing. "We're prepared to move forward with the trial so it will not affect the administration of the court's calendar or the trial date."

