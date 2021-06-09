Three Ohio police officers charged after their response to BLM protests

(CNN) A special prosecutor and independent investigator filed charges against three Columbus, Ohio, police officers Wednesday as part of an investigation into alleged misconduct during the George Floyd protests last summer, according to the city's Department of Public Safety.

"We are continuing the investigations into possible misconduct by other officers," special prosecutor Kathleen Garber said in a news release. "We will also continue with investigations with respect to identified officers pending the arbitrator's decision."

Officer Traci Shaw was charged with three counts each of assault, dereliction of duty and interfering with civil rights, after video taken at the event allegedly showed Shaw exiting her police cruiser and pepper-spraying individuals. A witness said Shaw allegedly did so without provocation or warning, according to the complaint.

Officer Phillip Walls was charged with two counts each of assault, dereliction of duty and interfering with civil rights, after video allegedly showed him pepper-spraying "peaceful protestors who are standing on the sidewalk," according to a complaint.

Sgt. Holly Kanode was charged with one count of falsification and one count of dereliction of duty, after she allegedly told an officer filling out an arrest report that the individual had "grabbed hold of another Officer and jerked him to the ground with his gear," despite body camera evidence to the contrary, according to a complaint.

