New York lawmakers move to open the gun industry to liability lawsuits

(CNN) New York State lawmakers passed a bill Tuesday that allows for civil lawsuits against gun manufacturers, distributors and dealers for how they market and sell firearms.

If signed into law by the governor, New York would be the first state to clear an avenue for civil litigation against gun industry stakeholders in this way.

The statute says industry stakeholders can be held liable for the illegal or "unreasonable" sale, manufacture, distribution, importing or marketing of firearms that cause harm to the public as a "public nuisance."

It prohibits false marketing and requires gun industry players to take steps to prevent theft and illegal or unreasonable sales of firearms.

The statute explicitly allows the state attorney general and corporate counsel for local municipalities to sue them when those stipulations are violated.

