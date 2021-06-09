Shrieking peacocks roam the streets in LA County, damaging vehicles. Now officials want to ban residents from feeding them

(CNN) For over a century, these brightly colored birds have roamed the streets of Los Angeles County.

But after reports of peacocks causing sleepless nights and damaged property, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve a motion to draft an ordinance that would ban people from feeding them.

Peacocks, or peafowl, have been a staple of the San Gabriel Valley east of Los Angeles since they were introduced by wealthy entreprenuer Lucky Balwin in the late 19th century.

While some residents say they love the birds, others have complained about the hundreds of peacocks roaming free in the streets.

The birds have been heard shrieking in the night and seen damaging gardens and vehicles.

