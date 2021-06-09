Four people were killed, including two juveniles, in separate shootings over three hours in the Kansas City area

(CNN) Four people were killed, including two juveniles, in a series of shooting incidents over a three-hour period Tuesday in the Kansas City area, officials said.

Tuesday's attacks happened on both sides of the Mississippi River -- in Kansas City, Missouri, and in Kansas City, Kansas.

Four shootings incidents killed four people and injured one more in a three-hour period Tuesday.

A suspect fled the scene in a vehicle and has not been apprehended, the police said.

About 90 minutes later, police across the river were called about shots fired and a shooting victim was found and taken to a hospital where they were later pronounced dead, Kansas City, Missouri, police department (KCPD) spokesperson Capt. Leslie Foreman said.

And 30 minutes later, KCPD officers responded to another shooting and found a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where a critically injured victim from the same shooting arrived by "private transport," the police said. That victim died from their injuries, according to Foreman.

KCPD was called to yet another shooting approximately 30 minutes later near Sycamore Park where they discovered a juvenile shooting victim, Foreman said.

Life-saving measures were performed and the victim was transported to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead, police said.

The mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, Quinton Lucas called for an end to the violence plaguing both cities.