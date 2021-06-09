A Florida high school paused distribution of its yearbook over coverage of the Black Lives Matter movement

(CNN) Florida teacher David Fleischer says his students on the yearbook committee spent the past year carefully planning the topics and events they wanted to include in their high school's yearbook -- and they were proud of the finished product.

But on Friday, the students at West Broward High School in Pembroke Pines were told that the book's distribution had been suspended by the school district because of two pages that focused on the Black Lives Matter movement, Fleischer told CNN.

"I found out that it was because there were some complaints from teachers and from parents about the content of the BLM page," said Fleischer, the yearbook adviser. "That it didn't seem objective, there were no opposing views. They mentioned the fact that we should have had, or could have included, something like Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter."

On Monday morning, Fleischer wrote an email to his co-workers at the high school saying that "not every story has, or should include, an opposing viewpoint."

"Stating 'All Lives Matter' is equivalent to stating 'all houses matter' when one in the neighborhood is on fire," he wrote in the email. "Advocating for one group does not mean you are attacking another, but using a countermovement distracts from the discussions that must occur about how people of color are impacted by racism."