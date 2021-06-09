Coast Guard in Alaska rescues three friends after winds and a current swept their pink flamingo raft into bay

(CNN) Three friends, two dogs and one giant inflatable pink flamingo float were swept out into an Alaska bay on Saturday, leaving the group needing to be rescued by the US Coast Guard.

It's a birthday celebration that Hollie Spence said she will never forget -- and she is thankful to be alive today.

Spence, along with her roommate, Lepa Sega, and Lepa's brother, Nation Sega, climbed onto a 10-foot inflatable pink flamingo float with their two dogs in a shallow area of White Sands beach in Kodiak.

Spence, who was celebrating her 30th birthday, said it was a nice, sunny day and the sky was clear, but it was windy. The group had previously floated on the giant flamingo raft last year and didn't have any issues, she said.

"If we get too far out, we notice right away and pull it back," she said.

Read More