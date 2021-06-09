The area around Arizona's wildfires is so dry, firefighters' heavy equipment is causing small flareups

(CNN) The area near where two large wildfires have been growing for days in eastern Arizona is so dry that firefighters trying to tame the blaze have started fires sparked by their own equipment, officials said Tuesday.

The Telegraph Fire has burned more than 76,000 acres and the Mescal Fire has scorched more than 65,000 acres, according to the Interagency Incident Information Center

"Even our own fire equipment is starting fires," said Dean McAlister, a fire information officer. "The blades and the tracks of the (heavy equipment) sparking against the fuels have actually created some fires along the fire line."

In his Tuesday night update, McAlister added that crews have been able to put out those smaller fires as they happen, but they are asking people to keep their own vehicles away from the area to avoid their own accidental ignition.

The Telegraph Fire was 18% contained, according to according to the information center. The nearby Mescal wildfire was 23% contained.

