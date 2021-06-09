Serbian volleyball player suspended after making anti-Asian racist gesture during match against Thailand

(CNN) A Serbian volleyball player has been suspended for two matches after she was caught on camera stretching her eyelids -- a racist gesture used to mock people with Asian heritage -- during an international competition between Serbia and Thailand.

Sanja Djurdjevic violated the sport's disciplinary rules on June 1 while competing in the match in Italy, according to a statement given Tuesday from the FIVB Disciplinary Panel Sub-Committee.

In addition to the suspension, the independent body, which is responsible for imposing disciplinary sanctions within FIVB competitions, fined Serbia's volleyball federation the equivalent of $22,000. According to the panel, the FIVB will donate the money to a cause dedicated to tackling discriminatory behavior and/or to fund educational programs on cultural sensitivity.

Greater accountability

Posting on her since deactivated account, Djurdjevic apologized for her actions. "I am aware of my mistake and I immediately after the match apologized to the whole Thailand team."

