Nikola Jokic named 2021 NBA Most Valuable Player

(CNN) Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been named the Most Valuable Player for the 2020-21 NBA season.

The NBA announced on Tuesday that the Serbian big man had received the award for the first time in his career, becoming the first Nuggets player to earn the honor.

Drafted with the 41st pick in the 2014 NBA draft, Jokic becomes the lowest-drafted player to ever win the award, the previous lowest being Steve Nash and next closest being Giannis Antetokounmpo with the 15th pick.

"To be honest, I didn't even think about being in the NBA," Jokic said on TNT's "Inside The NBA" show after winning the award.

"My goal when I started to play basketball back home was to play in the EuroLeague because that was the closest top league to my country. I could play in some big clubs in Serbia and grind my way up. But then the Denver Nuggets drafted me, and it was an opportunity for me to become an NBA player."

