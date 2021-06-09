(CNN) Australia's baseball team has pulled out of Olympic qualifiers, citing the "insurmountable" challenge of traveling to Mexico during COVID-19.

"Attending the Final Olympic Qualifier in a COVID world was always going to present significant challenges," Baseball Australia chief executive Glenn Williams acknowledged in a press release Wednesday.

The late-June qualifying event was to be held in Taiwan, but was moved to Mexico after the Taiwanese government limited foreign arrivals in the face of an outbreak.

"We worked through multiple options and scenarios but the logistical challenges of providing a safe environment for the group were insurmountable," Williams said.

