(CNN) "I want to eat again, do you think I can do that, Doctor?"

A patient with newly diagnosed stomach cancer understandably had immediate questions about his health and future. He was concerned that he may never be able to eat food again due to the cancer, which was now so large it obstructed the entrance to his stomach.

He was trying to appear strong, but I could tell he was scared as he understood he was nearing the end of his life.

As the palliative care physician caring for him, I discussed with him his options for medical care such as considering a feeding tube and transferring to a rehabilitation facility versus going home with hospice care and significant family support.

"What does a feeding tube look like?" he asked. "Will my insurance cover it? Will my family be able to afford time off work to care for me if I choose to go home?"