India closes all tiger reserves after Covid outbreaks in zoos

New Delhi (CNN) The Indian government has ordered the temporary closure of all tiger reserves to tourism, after a spate of Covid-19 outbreaks in zoos around the country.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority, an agency under the government's environmental ministry, issued its order on Monday after the death of a Covid-positive lioness a few days prior.

"This latest instance of a zoo animal getting infected by Covid-19 once again indicates the high likelihood of disease transmission from affected human beings to captive wild animals," said the order. "A similar transmission may also happen in tiger reserves."

To prevent tigers and other wildlife from getting infected, all tiger reserves must close for tourism activities until further notice, the order said.

