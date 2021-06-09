Dog rescued after wandering through Arctic ice for more than a week

(CNN) A dog has been rescued by sailors after wandering through the Arctic for more than a week, according to Russian state media.

The crew of a Russian icebreaker ship came across the Samoyed deep in the ice fields near the village of Mys Kamenny in northern Russia, state channel Russia 1 reported.

Yegor Agapov, the captain of the Alexander Sannikov icebreaker, told the network the dog approached the side of the vessel as it traversed the sparse and freezing landscape toward an oil terminal in the Gulf of Ob.

Video footage showed the white dog, named Aika, wagging her tail and walking gingerly on the jagged ice before the crew lowered a ladder for her to climb.

"We put out the ladder, by which the dog climbed aboard on its own. Later, with the help of mobile phone, we established contact with the local population, found the owner of the dog," Evgeny Nagibin, a navigation assistant, told Russia 1.

Read More