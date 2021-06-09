CNN —

Whether a past trip to Europe first piqued your interest in forsaking TP or you’re simply feeling a little bidet-curious, it’s time to take the plunge. Tushy, the Instagram-famous bidet company that makes easy-to-install toilet attachments, is offering a major discount on its Classic 3.0 model.

Right now, when you buy two or more and use the promo code SIXNINEDAY at checkout, you’ll get each bidet for $69. Considering a standard Tushy typically goes for $129, this toilet upgrade is quite the steal. The only catch? This promo is available for just one day.

Tushy Classic 3.0 Bidet (two or more for $69 each, originally $129 each; hellotushy.com)

Unlike classic bidets, which can require a plumber and some major cash for installation, Tushy makes installing this added luxury an affordable 10-minute task. The Tushy Classic 3.0 slides under your toilet seat and wraps around to the right, with the settings knob situated beside you for easy access.

The adjustable nozzle, which sits discreetly within the bowl, features three settings — Bum Wash, Nozzle Wash and Pressure Off — to keep you (and your new bidet) clean. To adjust the angle of the nozzle, play around with the switch underneath the knob to make sure you’re not spraying water everywhere. Plus, Tushy is safe for your utility bills; the Classic won’t use any additional electricity or plumbing.

When we tried the Classic out, we thought it was a total game-changer, making the daily go more of a spa experience. The minimal design with a range of pastel, metallic or bamboo color options also makes for a cute, albeit unconventional, bathroom accessory. Who knew your toilet could be so stylish? And with at least two bidets included in this deal, you’ll be able to add this extra bit of refreshment to multiple bathrooms in your home.

