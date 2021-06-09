CNN —

As Father’s Day approaches, many of us are stumped. What do you get the guy who has everything? Not another mug, tie or polo shirt, that’s for sure. What you give to the hard-to-buy-for dad, if we may make a suggestion, is a personalized present.

No matter which of these tailored gifts you grab for the father figures in your life, your love will come through loud and clear. Need more ideas? Check out our gift guides for every type of dad, unique gifts for that ultra-special dad, practical gifts he’ll actually use and Target gifts he probably already wants.

M&Ms Personalizable Father’s Day Gift Box ($39.99; mms.com)

If there’s seriously one thing every dad likes — correction, that every human likes — it’s M&Ms. But look at these! You can order them up to be personalized not only in colors but with Dad’s name, a short little message or even his picture.

Paint Your Life Portrait (starting at $199; paintyourlife.com)

The artists at Paint Your Life are genius talents, making warm, emotional portraits that will give everyone the feels out of your nothing-special digital images. And what’s extra great about their service is that they can work with components of multiple photos. So in other words, if you look bad in the picture your hubby and kids look perfect in, they can pull you in from a different photo.

Our Best Days Photo Book (starting at $69; artifactuprising.com)

This treasure will be handed down from generation to generation. Collect the photos you think are most meaningful to Dad about his family life, and Artifact Uprising transforms them into a gorgeous hardcover volume. You choose the size of the book, the number of pages, the jacket size and the fabric binding color.

Amazon Explore Live Virtual Experience (starting at $10; amazon.com)

Treat Dad to something he absolutely is not expecting: a virtual global experience. Book him a live, interactive session hosted by a local expert, who’ll introduce him to a destination he’s always dreamed about. These aren’t videos. He can speak with his guide (and other locals that guide interacts with) and even take pictures. You have more than 250 experiences and locations to pick from.

Would he like to make fresh pasta with the Toscana sisters in Italy? Explore Munich’s castles? Or, for something the kids will enjoy experiencing with him, why not set them up to meet the pups at the Costa Rica Dog Rescue or get up close and personal with koalas and kangaroos in Australia?

Hawthorne Customized Grooming Gift Set ($85; hawthorne.co)

What’s so original about face wash, deodorant, shampoo and cologne, you ask? Plenty, in this case. Hawthorne has developed a proprietary algorithm that identifies the perfect products for a man’s body chemistry, skin type, hair type and lifestyle, with more than 97% accuracy. Just take a quiz, filling them in on the wonders of your man, and they’ll come up with products tailored specifically to him.

Hedley & Bennett The Essential Apron ($85; hedleyandbennett.com)

Make his stints at the grill even more enjoyable for him (and keep his clothes clean) with this professional-style apron with pockets and free embroidery up to 10 characters. We love the various color options too (one of which is currently featured on “Top Chef”!).

Northwind Supply Leather Skillet Handle Cover ($15; amazon.com)

If the dad you’re shopping for has everything, we can almost guarantee he doesn’t have this. Much simpler than fumbling with a pot holder, this hand-sewn, strong leather cover gives him a nonslip, safe grip while he’s whipping up his famous omelets. It comes in eight colors and can be embossed with one letter or a heart.

WallTonicArts Custom House Drawing (starting at $19.99; etsy.com)

Gift your king of the castle this cool piece of art that showcases his family’s house with customizable text at the bottom. All you need is a picture of his home. It’s where his heart is, after all.

State Puzzle ($27; uncommongoods.com)

We love this idea for dads and grandpas who are no longer living in their beloved home state. The kids can help him put together this 500-piece map puzzle that highlights famous landmarks and interesting facts about where Daddy or Grampy grew up.

Custom Socks ($14.99, originally $29.98; shutterfly.com)

A personalized present that’s both fun and useful, these soft socks can be done up in your choice of photo, words and colors.

Savanna Grassland Dopp Bag ($34; minted.com)

With vacations and business trips starting to happen again, this handy travel toiletry case will be a serious upgrade from the zip-top bag he used to take. The leather tag can be foil pressed with his name or initials or simply “Daddy.” The lining repels water and the handles are crafted of soft leather.

Mignon and Mignon Personalized Leather Bracelet ($25; amazon.com)

This real leather men’s bracelet can be personalized in so many ways. The bar can be engraved with his kids’ or grandkids’ names or birthdates, a meaningful short verse or phrase, or the map coordinates of the hospital where his child or grandchild was born.

Personalized Whiskey Making Kit ($99.99; mancrates.com)

If he enjoys savoring a fine whiskey, he will lose his mind over being able to make his own. This American White Oak barrel comes with everything else he needs to get started, and can be personalized with his name and initials.

Personal Celebrity Video (starting at $35; cameo.com)

Surprise Dad with a personalized video from his favorite pop culture icon, whether that person is an actor, comedian, musical artist, athlete or famous author. Cameo has talent numbering more than 40,000, including Paula Abdul, Snoop Dogg, Drew Brees, Kevin and Meredith from “The Office,” Yankee legend Mariano Rivera and Ice T. The video, which your giftee can rewatch as often as he wants, will include references to inside jokes and details you provide.

Harrow Custom Havoc Sports Backpack ($89.99; dickssportinggoods.com)

All the athletic dads out there will make constant use of this heavy-duty gear bag. It holds his sports or gym supplies, plus a water bottle and his wallet and keys in separate compartments. It’s personalized with his name, but you can also pick the bag color, embroidery color and sport symbol.

OnlyGiftsDotCom Monogrammed Steak Iron (starting at $54.99; etsy.com)

For fathers who take pride in their skills at the grill, a branding iron to leave his mark on his handiwork will be a huge hit. It can be used on chicken too.

Dad and Kid Fix-it Tees ($15.99, originally $22.99; personalizationmall.com)

Outfit your favorite handyman and his eager apprentice in these fun all-cotton tees personalized with their names.