Today, you’ll find a deal on one of our favorite pour-over coffee makers, discounted, refurbished Samsung TVs and savings on batteries of all shapes and sizes from Amazon Basics. All that and more below.

23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test ($149 when you clip the on-page coupon, originally $199; amazon.com)

23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test

If you have yet to investigate your ancestry via an at-home DNA test, now’s as good a time as ever. Right now, 23andMe’s Health + Ancestry DNA Testing Kit is down to $149 at Amazon — that’s $50 off its usual price when you clip the on-page coupon. Not only will this test provide reports on your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA originates, but it will also tell you more about traits you may have and provide information about your chances of developing certain health conditions.

Tushy Classic 3.0 Bidet ($69 each when you buy two or more, originally $129; hellotushy.com)

Tushy Tushy Classic 3.0 Bidet

Now’s the perfect time to take the plunge if you’ve been feeling bidet-curious. Tushy, the Instagram-famous bidet company, is currently offering its Classic 3.0 model for $69 when you buy two or more and use the code SIXNINEDAY at checkout — but it’s only happening today. The bidet itself is easy to install and fits snuggly under your toilet seat. We found the adjustable nozzle and sleek aesthetic to be a bathroom game-changer, and you can read our full review here.

Amazon Basics Batteries (starting at $5.39; amazon.com)

Amazon Amazon Basics Batteries

You can never have too many batteries on hand, so stock up while they’re on sale. Right now at Amazon you can save on packs of Amazon Basics batteries, from AA and AAA to C-cell. Plus, there are a range of coin-cell batteries included in the promo, so even your smallest devices can stay charged up. You’ll never want for power again.

Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffee Maker ($43.21, originally $49.95; amazon.com)

Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffee Maker

Whether you’re a pour-over pro or coffee-making novice, Chemex’s stylish-yet-classic Pour-Over Glass Coffee Maker makes for an excellent addition to your morning routine (and an attractive new piece on your countertop). Because it’s an all-in-one model, the Chemex can serve as a carafe, dripper or pitcher, brewing up to eight cups of coffee at once. For this reason, we love it for groups or couples, and you can see our full review here. Snag it now for $43.21 on Amazon.

Refurbished Samsung TVs (starting at $419.99; woot.com)

Amazon Refurbished Samsung TVs

Samsung TVs are not just stunningly sleek statement-pieces for your entertainment room; they’re also known for their mind-blowing sharp picture and HD quality. On a regular day, that’d set you back a pretty penny, but today Samsung TV refurbs are seeing major discounts on Woot. Take your pick of models ranging from 32 to 82 inches, starting at $419.99. Woot will also throw in a 90 day warranty, so you’re covered for your first three months.

Bio Bidet Ultimate Advanced Bidet Toilet Seat ($300.03, originally $399; amazon.com)

Amazon BioBidet Ultimate Advanced Bidet Toilet Seat

If you have yet to experience what it’s like to have your own bidet at home, suffice to say you’re missing out. Luckily, you can snag a Bio Bidet Ultimate Advanced Bidet Toilet Seat for $100 off, bringing the price down to $300. This deal is only available for one day, though, so get your butt over to Amazon ASAP so you can buy yours before it sells out.

WD 500GB My Passport SSD External Portable Solid-State Drive ($79.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Amazon WD 500GB My Passport SSD External Portable Solid State Drive

Our top pick for best external hard drive is back down to its lowest price ever. The WD My Passport SSD is available at Amazon for just $79.99 — that’s $50 off its list price. In our hands-on test of this SSD, we were impressed by just how fast files transferred; we were able to back up Word documents in just a few seconds, full photo albums in less than 20 seconds and even large video files in under a minute. And it certainly has space for your entire digital library and then some.

Apple Watch Series 6, 44mm ($359, originally $429; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy Apple Watch Series 6

If you’ve had your eye on the latest Apple Watch Series 6, you can save on the 44-millimeter Space Gray version starting now on Best Buy. This model is down to $359 — that’s $70 off the list price of $399.99. Just be sure to snag yours before this hot item sells out.

Adidas

Adidas Adidas

There’s never been a better time to gear up for a new season of workouts — indoor or outdoor — since Adidas is offering up to 30% off select accessories with code ACC30. Favorites for men, women and kids like Quarter Sock 6-Pack, Originals Relaxed Strap-Back Hat, Sport Waist Pack and more are marked down during this sale to help you stick to your fitness goals. Just be sure to shop soon; this promo lasts through Wednesday only.

Apple TV 4K

Amazon Apple TV 4K

Apple recently unveiled the latest Apple TV 4K, with a more powerful streaming experience and a completely reworked remote. Now it’s discounted for the first time at Expercom, where you can get $10 off the new device.

ThirdLove

ThirdLove ThirdLove

Get ready for summer with a discounted bra kit from ThirdLove (a brand we absolutely love). Featuring two strapless bras and a matching pair of comfort stretch underwear for just $119, down from $145, you can rock your favorite shoulderless outfits all summer long. Just be sure to snag your kit soon, as this sale only lasts through June 7.

Petco

Petco Petco

There’s never been a better time to upgrade your dog’s bed than now, thanks to Petco’s 50% off sale. Browse over 50 options for dogs large and small so they can nap in comfort.

Reebok

Reebok Reebok

Get ready for those summer workouts with Reebok’s huge summer sale. Score 40% off sitewide and an extra 50% off sale items when you use code SUPERSUMMER.

Project Rock UA Sports Masks, 2-Pack ($30, originally $35; underarmour.com)

Under Armour Project Rock UA Sports Masks, 2-Pack

These face masks from Under Armour’s Project Rock are built with a breathable, cool material, making them the perfect masks for exercising. Plus, they’ve got a secure fit, water-resistant outer shell and antimicrobial interior so they can handle any workout you throw at them.

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Nordstrom Rack

Get a head start on Father’s Day with gifts from Nordstrom Rack, which has shirts, shorts, sandals and so much more for up to 55% off right now. Shop early and outfit your dad for summer at Nordstrom Rack — plus, if he loves hitting the back nine after work, golf gifts are up to 60% off.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ ($99.99, originally $149.99; amazon.com)

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds+

Head over to Amazon for a stellar deal on a pair of Samsung’s second-generation buds. The Galaxy Buds+ in Cloud Blue, red, black and white are down to just $99.99 — that’s $50 off their usual price. What the Buds+ lack in active noise cancellation, they make up for in top-quality sound and comfort. Read more about these earbuds in our full review.

Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook ($20.99, originally $27; amazon.com)

Amazon Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook

Thanks to this Amazon deal, you can get the last notebook you’ll ever need at an ultra-low price. Rocketbook is the pinnacle of reusable notebooks, and you can snag a Wave Smart Notebook (and pen!) for just $18.69 — the lowest price we’ve seen in almost a year and $2 away from the lowest price ever.

With Rocketbook, you can ensure your ideas live on forever in the cloud. Save your handwritten notes to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook app. Plus, AI technology allows you to use Rocketbook’s smart titles, smart search and email transcription to organize your notes more easily. As you write, be sure to allow 15 seconds for the ink from any pen, marker or highlighter to bond to Rocketbook’s pages. Then, when all the pages are filled, simply wipe clean with a damp cloth, and start from scratch.

