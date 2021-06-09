At least 10 killed in attack on Afghanistan mine-clearing workers

Kabul, Afghanistan At least 10 people working to clear mines in northern Afghanistan were killed by gunmen in an attack on Tuesday, according to international demining organization Halo Trust.

Halo did not attribute blame for the attack, saying only that an "unknown armed group" carried it out on their camp. Afghan officials blamed it on Taliban insurgents.

The insurgents, fighting to overthrow Afghanistan's foreign-backed government, denied involvement in the attack on the camp in the northern province of Baghlan, where fighting has been heavy in recent weeks.

"The Taliban brought them into one room and opened fire on them," provincial police spokesman Jawed Basharat said.

The United Nations called for a full investigation to "ensure that those responsible for this horrendous attack are held accountable and brought to justice," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York.

