Cicada swarms in Washington, DC, appear to show up on the weather radar. Not everyone agrees

(CNN) It's pretty natural for people to take a look at the radar first thing in the morning to check on the morning commute, but for millions, what looked like light drizzle over Germantown was actually a swarm of cicadas... what?

That's right, the radar imagery from the Washington, DC, area showed a patch of green just northwest of the city.

What could have easily been mistaken for rain, wasn't. The big, black-winged insects that have emerged after their 17-year slumber were in such large numbers, they showed up on radar.

"While weather radar is very precise, it would likely take hundreds of thousands, if not millions of cicadas to be able to see what we saw yesterday on radar," said CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen.

The National Weather Service office in Baltimore/Washington, DC, tweeted this image, that caught a lot of attention over the weekend.

