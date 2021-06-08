Wisconsin pharmacist who left Covid-19 vaccine vials out is sentenced to 3 years in prison

(CNN) The Wisconsin pharmacist who tried tampering with vials of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine because he believed it was not safe for people was sentenced to three years in federal prison Tuesday.

Steven Brandenburg, 46, of Grafton, pleaded guilty in February to two counts of attempting to tamper with consumer products with reckless disregard for the risk that another person would be placed in danger of death or bodily injury, according to a news release from the US Justice Department

Brandenburg intentionally removed Moderna vaccine vials from a hospital refrigeration unit during two overnight shifts in December 2020, the release said. He stated he was skeptical of vaccines in general, specifically Moderna, and told his coworkers his beliefs about vaccines.

"Brandenburg acknowledged that after leaving the vaccines out for several hours each night, he returned the vaccines to the refrigerator to be used in the hospital's vaccine clinic the following day," the release said. "Before the full extent of Brandenburg's conduct was discovered, 57 people received doses of the vaccine from these vials."

