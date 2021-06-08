A total of 27 graves have been found so far at 1921 Tulsa massacre search site

(CNN) There are now 27 graves that have been uncovered at an excavation site for the remains of those killed in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre at Oaklawn Cemetery.

That is 15 new burials since the 12 that were uncovered in October, according to Oklahoma state archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck.

This is the sixth day of the excavation and rain this week delayed progress on the excavation , Stackelbeck said.

The work in the excavation has switched from using backhoes to remove the soil above the coffins to using smaller hand tools. A team from Cardno Inc., an environmental and infrastructure company, is at Oaklawn Cemetery to complete the exhumation process.

"But now, we're at this point where we're doing the hand excavations, this is where Cardno's team is using smaller hand tools to remove the soil from on top of, and then around, the skeletal remains that are contained within those coffins, and then they will be documented in place," Stackelbeck said.

