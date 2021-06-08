Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting of 10-year-old boy in New York City

(CNN) New York City police arrested a 29-year-old man Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting of 10-year-old Justin Wallace in the Far Rockaway neighborhood of Queens, police said in a statement.

Jovan Young, 29, is expected to be charged with homicide and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in Justin's shooting, the NYPD said in a statement. Another 29-year-old man was also shot during the incident, which means Young will also be facing charges of attempted murder, assault and two additional criminal weapons possession charges, the NYPD said.

Justin was shot Saturday just days before his 11th birthday, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio , with the arrest taking place on his birthday. Police said they found Justin "unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his torso" around 9:33 p.m. Saturday.

Justin was taken to St. John's Episcopal Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The 29-year-old male also suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder and was brought to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition, the NYPD said.

