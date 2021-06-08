NYPD and ATF are partnering up to reduce gun violence in NYC, Mayor says

(CNN) The New York Police Department (NYPD) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) will form a partnership in an effort to reduce gun violence and stop the flow of illegal guns into New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

The program will allow ATF agents to be embedded directly within the NYPD, permit members of the NYPD working with the ATF's gun-tracing team to have federal agent privileges, and will faciliate the sharing of intelligence information between the two agencies, de Blasio said.

John Miller, the NYPD's deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism, said the partnership will allow for a "seamless flow of information."

The two agencies will work together to investigate the source of guns coming into New York City, identify trafficker, and enhance the gun arrests that the NYPD has been making, Miller said.

The "federal agent privileges" offered to NYPD working within the ATF's gun-tracing team will include giving the NYPD the ability to operate in areas that local police may not typically have jurisdiction, according to John DeVito, special agent in charge of the ATF's New York Field Division.

