NBA's Enes Kanter says he is 'shocked and disgusted' after his brother was robbed in Atlanta

(CNN) Enes Kanter, a center for the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers, called for "normal gun control measures" after he said his brother was robbed in Atlanta over the weekend.

"I'm shocked and disgusted," Kanter wrote in a tweet on Sunday . "My little brother (Ahmet) walking around Atlanta, gets a gun pulled on him, and robbed. When will we have some normal gun control measures? This is not okay & not normal. We need to keep demanding peace & change, and stop putting guns in peoples hands."

According to Atlanta police, officers were dispatched to a robbery call in downtown Atlanta just after 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Ahmet Kanter and two other people said they were walking to get sodas when they were harassed by four men and one allegedly tried to rip a diamond chain off Kanter's neck, according to a police report. The chain broke but Kanter held on to it.

Kanter and his friends encountered a state trooper at a convenience store and he told them to call 911, the police report said. Then they headed to a parking deck.

