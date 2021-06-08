Navy denies football team captain's request to delay service and try to play in the NFL

(CNN) The US Navy has denied a request by football team captain Cameron Kinley to delay his military service and try to play in the National Football League.

Kinley, Navy's 2021 class president who graduated last month, had signed with the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted rookie cornerback and attended the team's rookie minicamp two weeks ago. But in a statement on his Twitter on Monday, he said the Secretary of the Navy had denied his request to delay his military service and said that he is being required to commission in the US Navy as an Ensign.

"I have spent the past week processing my emotions, as it is very difficult to have been this close to achieving a childhood dream and having it taken away from me," he said.

In a statement to CNN, a spokesman for the Secretary of the Navy said acting Secretary Thomas W. Harker declined to forward delay requests from recent Navy graduates to the Secretary of Defense.

"When students accept admission and continue their education in this program, there is an understanding and acknowledgement that they will upon graduation be commissioned," Capt. Jereal Dorsey wrote in the statement. "Every Midshipman attends on the same terms and each has the same responsibility to serve. Exceptions to that commitment to serve have been rightfully rare."