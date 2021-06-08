Teen who wore Mexican flag at graduation gets the diploma he was denied at the ceremony

(CNN) When Ever López walked across the stage at his North Carolina high school graduation, he became the first of his immediate family to graduate high school.

But the Asheboro High School student, who had the Mexican flag draped over his shoulders as he walked the stage, says he was denied his diploma on graduation day for wearing the flag.

López's cousin, Adolfo Hurtado, captured moments of the ceremony on June 3 when López's name was called. In the video, López is seen waiting in line with his classmates to cross the stage and is stopped by the principal when he receives his diploma holder.

The two exchanged words, as a crowd booed behind them, after which López returns to his seat with his fist raised in the air.

After the graduation, when the students went to another gym to receive their diplomas, López was told he would not be allowed to take his because he "disrupted" the ceremony, according to Hurtado.

