High school recipient of $40K scholarship asks that it be given to a community college student

(CNN) A Massachusetts high school student made an unexpected announcement during her graduation ceremony last week when she asked that a $40,000 scholarship awarded to her be given to a student attending community college instead.

"I am so very grateful for this. But I also know that I am not the one who needs this the most," Verda Tetteh, 17, said during the Fitchburg High School graduation ceremony on Friday.

The crowd, made up of her fellow classmates, their families, teachers and school administrators, applauded and cheered Tetteh after she made her announcement.

"When she started speaking on the microphone, I was overwhelmed. I think a lot of people in the stadium were, honestly," Principal Jeremy Roche said. "I was so moved by her generosity."

Tetteh, 17, told CNN she plans to study biochemistry at Harvard College in the fall. During the impromptu speech, Tetteh told the crowd that she was inspired by her mother, who had attended community college.

