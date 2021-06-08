Charlottesville's confederate statues coming down nearly four years after violent rally

(CNN) In a unanimous vote late Monday night, the Charlottesville City Council voted to remove two Confederate statues from the city's public parks, almost four years after they served as a flashpoint for the violent "Unite the Right" rally that killed counterprotester Heather Heyer.

The public now has a 30-day period to propose new plans for the statues of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson after their removal. According to city documents, Charlottesville is requesting proposals "for any museum, historical society, government or military battlefield interested in acquiring the Statues, or either of them, for relocation and placement."

Activists who spoke in the public hearing portion of the meeting said they wanted the statues removed before the four year anniversary of the riot, in part due to concerns that the statues would become a rallying point for white Nationalist protesters.

Brian Wheeler, director of Communications for the City of Charlottesville, told CNN on Tuesday that after several years of intense effort, the city has "taken a major step forward towards telling a more complete history of our community.

"We look forward to transforming our downtown parks by removing these racist symbols of Charlottesville's past," Wheeler said in a statement. "There remains much work to be done in Charlottesville's future as we work towards the goals of racial and economic justice, but this is an important milestone in that journey."

