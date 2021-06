Caitlyn Jenner Fast Facts

Caitlyn Jenner accepts the Arthur Ashe Courage Award during the ESPYs in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 15, 2015. In her first speech since identifying as transgender, she said she wants to "reshape the landscape of how trans issues are viewed."

Jenner speaks at the 4th annual Women's March LA: Women Rising at Pershing Square in Los Angeles in January 2020.

Jenner holds her clutch purse on the red carpet of the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Jenner displays her Austin-Healey Sprite at the Rodeo Drive Concours d'Elegance in June 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

Left to right: Khloe Kardashian, Lamar Odom, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend West's Yeezy Season 3 fashion show in February 2016 in New York.

In April 2015, Jenner sat down for an interview with Diane Sawyer to reveal that the former Olympian has the "soul of a female."

Jenner attends the premiere of the reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" in 2007 with, from left, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Rob Kardashian.

Jenner and Tai Babilonia are seen in a publicity photo for "Skating With Celebrities" in 2006.

The Jenner family attends the premiere of "The Emperor's New Groove" in 2000. Jenner and Kris had two kids together: Kylie, left, and Kendall.

The Jenner-Kardashian family poses for a portrait in 1993. Kris and Jenner each had four children when they were married. Clockwise from top left, the kids are Burton Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Brandon Jenner, Brody Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Cassandra Jenner and Rob Kardashian.